ICE Agents Left Bronx Teen Bloodied at a Park After Admitting They Detained the Wrong Person

According to a Thursday report from NBC New York, a 19-year-old Bronx teen said federal immigration agents mistakenly tackled and bloodied him, then abandoned him at a park after realizing they had detained the wrong person.

Jeury Concepcion told the outlet that he suffered a concussion and required stitches after the encounter, which was captured on multiple cellphone videos on Wednesday afternoon near Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue in the Bronx.

One video obtained by NBC New York shows a federal agent running toward Concepcion with his gun drawn as the teen stood outside a barber shop. Concepcion said several agents ordered him to stop before forcing him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

Additional footage shows agents lifting the handcuffed teenager as blood streamed from his head. The agents then escorted him to a vehicle and drove away.

Concepcion said the officers asked for his identification and cellphone while he was in custody, and soon realized they had made a mistake.

“He told me he’s sorry, that he [was] confusing me with somebody else and that it would never happen again, and that he don’t want me to think they did it,” Concepcion recalled to NBC New York. “And I told him I’m going to report them.”

According to Concepcion, agents later released him at a park he did not recognize. He eventually found his mother, who took him to a hospital for treatment. He also added that his family intends to file a complaint.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to NBC New York’s request for comment, as White House border czar Tom Homan recently said he plans to increase immigration enforcement in New York City amid a debate in Albany over legislation backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul that would limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Watch footage of the arrest above via News12 Brooklyn.

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