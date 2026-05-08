‘Trump Is Toxic’: Pete Hegseth’s Pastor Says President Is Like ‘Chemo’ For America’s ‘Cancer’

Christian nationalist pastor Doug Wilson, famous for his outrageous takes and links to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, admitted in a new article that President Donald Trump is a toxic panacea for the American way of life.

“I view Trump as chemo,” Wilson told The Financial Times. “America has cancer. Trump is toxic, and I think he’s killing the cancer faster than he’s killing the rest of us.”

Wilson told reporter Joe Miller that he was a latecomer to the MAGA movement and did not vote for Trump in 2016.

“I didn’t believe Trump at all, for all the obvious reasons. He was and is an ungodly man. He’s a natural man, a carnal man, a blasphemous man,” Wilson said.

The pastor said he had a change of heart and voted for Trump in 2020 and 2024 because the president kept his promise to appoint conservative Supreme Court justices.

Among his controversial views, Wilson has suggested “it would have been better to be born a Black slave in 19th-century Charleston, South Carolina, than to be aborted as a Black baby in a 21st-century city,” Miller wrote.

Wilson also preaches that an ideal society would prevent married women from voting, would restore anti-sodomy laws, and allow for slavery, per the Bible — “even as he supports its abolition,” Miller wrote.

“You’ve got to say disreputable things that are outside the boundaries of acceptable discourse because that’s the only way you can get purchase to move the window at all,” Wilson said, adding that he delights in deploying “bait” — “statements crafted to be provocative enough to start an argument he is confident he can win,” Miller wrote.

“Now a slew of senior US officials are connected to his denomination, including Hegseth, who joined in Tennessee,” Miller wrote. “Trump staffers worship at the new DC outpost of Wilson’s Christ Church — its ‘mission to Babylon’ — just blocks from the US Capitol. American Moment, which vets young conservatives for White House jobs, is run by a congregant.”

Wilson preached at one of Hegseth’s monthly Pentagon services and defended the Defense Secretary’s often aggressive tone.

“When Hegseth talks as an avowed Christian…he’s talking about Old Testament warfare, certainly, but not holy war,” Wilson said.

“I trust him, it’s pretty clear to me…when he’s praying that our boys would shoot straight, what he’s actually praying for is that we would not bomb the girls’ school,” Wilson said. “He’s asking for us to fight the combatants and not the non-combatants.”

“The suffusion of the administration with Christian nationalists ‘has given us a glorious opportunity to set the progressive agenda back half a century’”, Wilson said.

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