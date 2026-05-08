Dems Hit Panic Button After Gerrymander Loss: We Now ‘Have to Pitch a Perfect Game’

Democrats have reportedly hit the panic button after suffering a major setback in the party’s redistricting efforts in Virginia.

On Friday, Virginia’s Supreme Court overturned a new congressional map that would have given Democrats a significant advantage across virtually the entire state. The map was previously approved by the state legislature.

Virginia was just one of many states that have become the sites of redistricting battles between Democrats and Republicans. Both parties have pushed to redraw maps in an effort to gain congressional seats ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

With Virginia’s Supreme Court blocking the Democrat-friendly map, the party’s path to retaking the House will be even more difficult.

In a Friday report from Axios, multiple anonymous Dems revealed just how bleak the mood has become. The report said:

“Damn, California and Virginia were supposed to be our bigger ones,” one House Democrat, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid getting out ahead of their leadership, said in a phone interview after the ruling was released. “This means we gotta make sure we have a good wave to win the House … we have to make sure we win a lot of those toss-ups,” the lawmaker said. “Democrats now have to pitch a perfect game.” Another House Democrat, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, offered a one-word reaction in a text message to Axios: “F*****ck!!”

As it currently stands, the Democrats have a slim 6-5 House margin in Virginia. The new map would make it 10-1. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said the party was looking for avenues to overturn the Supreme Court ruling.

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