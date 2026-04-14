Food Network’s Guy Fieri has responded to backlash over his viral video with the Tate Brothers, revealing he is “devastated” in a new post.

Fieri was filmed greeting controversial MAGA influencers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate at the UFC 327 event in Miami on April 11.

In the video, Fieri can be heard saying, “How you doing, brother?” and “good time, right?” as he shoulder bumps and shakes the Tate brothers’ hands. Additional dialogue cannot be heard in the video.

Both brothers have so far been investigated on allegations of human trafficking in three countries, including an ongoing 2025 investigation opened in Florida.

They were first arrested in Romania in 2023 and again in 2024 on charges of sexual assault, human trafficking, and organized crime. The investigations in Romania are also ongoing, though a Bucharest court lifted preventative judicial controls, eliminating mandatory check-ins, in April 2026.

Additionally, they have been charged with rape, among other crimes, in the United Kingdom, with Andrew Tate facing 10 charges related to three alleged victims and Tristan Tate facing 11 charges related to one alleged victim.

Fieri’s viral interaction with the Tate Brothers has led to online backlash, with some commenters on social media saying they won’t be watching him on Food Network again.

On Tuesday, Fieri took to social media to address the backlash, claiming he knew nothing about the Tate brothers before the interaction.

“I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated,” he wrote. “I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged happened. I did not know them or about them before that moment. I’ll never pretend to be a perfect person but let me be crystal clear, I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way.”

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