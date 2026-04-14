President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, backed the president in his ongoing feud with Pope Leo XIV, telling the Vatican to “stay out of immigration.”

Homan was asked about Trump’s criticism of the pope on Tuesday outside the White House, and he argued that the pope’s stance on the administration’s immigration policies would likely change with a visit to the U.S. southern border. Homan was specifically asked about a now-deleted image Trump posted to Truth Social that appeared to depict him as Jesus Christ, something he denied, claiming he thought the post just showed him as a doctor healing someone. The picture was posted amid the president’s open feuding with the pope.

Homan said:

Look, I’m not going to speak for the president. I’m speaking for myself, a lifelong Catholic. I wish they’d stay out of immigration. They don’t know what they’re talking about. Because if they wore my shoes for 40 years and talked to a nine-year-old girl that got raped multiple times, or stood in the back of a tractor trailer with 19 dead aliens at my feet, including a five-year-old boy that baked to death. If they understood the atrocities that happened on the open border, I think their opinion would change. And I welcome any discussion with any of them because they don’t understand illegal migration is not a victimless crime. Where President Trump has the most secure border in the lifetime of this nation, right now, lives are being saved. He’s saving thousands of lives a year because he has a secure border. Human traffickers are out of business, right? The cartels are going bankrupt because of that secure border. I wish they’d understand that because if they did, I think they’d have a different opinion.

Trump has lashed out at the pope, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” over the pope’s remarks about issues like the ongoing war with Iran. The pope responded by saying he has “no fear of the Trump administration” and is simply preaching the gospel.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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