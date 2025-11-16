Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) delivered a stunning apology on CNN Sunday when confronted about toxic political rhetoric.

In an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, anchor Dana Bash confronted Greene about President Donald Trump attacking her as a traitor — as Bash pointed out that Greene has not taken issue with the president using similar rhetoric against others in recent years.

“Obviously, any threats to your safety are completely unacceptable,” Bash said. “But we have seen these kinds of attacks or criticism from the President at other people. It’s not new. And, with respect, I haven’t heard you speak out about it until it was directed at you.”

“I think that’s fair criticism,” Greene said — in a shocking admission. “And I would like to say humbly I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It’s very bad for our country. It’s something I’ve thought about a lot, especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, is that we .. I’m only responsible for myself and my own words and actions. And I am going — I am committed — and I’ve been working on this a lot lately — to put down the knives in politics. I really just want to see people be kind to one another. And we need to figure out a new path forward that is focused on the American people, because, as Americans, no matter what side of the aisle we’re on, we have far more in common than we have differences.”

Bash followed up by citing several past examples of Greene’s attacks on others.

“So, just to put a button on this, you regret the things that you have said and posted in the past?” Bash said. “The Facebook post that was taken down of you in 2020 holding a gun alongside the Squad, encouraging people to go on the offense against the socialists, liking a tweet of somebody calling for the execution of Nancy Pelosi and former President Obama, just examples?

“Well, Dana, as you know and many people know, I addressed that back in 2021,” Greene said. “And, of course, I never want to cause any harm or anything bad for anyone. So that was addressed back then. And I very much stand by my words I said then.And I stand by my words today. I think America needs to come together and end all the toxic, dangerous rhetoric and divide. And I’m leading the way with my own example, and I hope that President Trump can do the same.

Later in the interview, Bash confronted Greene about the rhetoric of white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

“You’re talking about lowering the rhetoric, which is important for everybody to hear from you and all of our elected officials,” Bash said. “But there is some concern, a lot of concern, among Republicans about the rise of antisemitic hard right figures in your movement, especially after Tucker Carlson hosted white nationalist Nick Fuentes on his podcast, didn’t question Fuentes about his vile language or views.”

Bash then played a clip of Fuentes talking about Greene speaking at a conference hosted by Fuentes in 2022. Fuentes claimed Greene subsequently “lied” when she said she did not know who he was. Greene insisted she was telling the truth.

“I did speak at his conference back in 2022,” Greene said. “However, I don’t know Nick Fuentes. He’s someone I have never exchanged text messages with or phone calls, but I did speak at his conference. That was the first time I had met him that day, and that was it.”

She added, “But I did watch the interview. I watched the full interview with Tucker, and I admire him for interviewing many people, as well as exposing a lot of powerful information that he does on his show.

Bash followed up.

“I hear what you’re saying about free speech,” Bash said. “I mean, count me as guilty as a proponent of free speech. There’s free speech, and then there is hate speech. And this is a man invited on a really prominent conservative show who said even during that interview he had a problem with ‘organized Jewry,’ and he wasn’t challenged on it. In the past, he has denied the Holocaust, called Adolf Hitler ‘effing cool,’ talked about the fact that he thought Jim Crow was just fine and on and on. So, again, there is there’s free speech, and then there’s just hateful language and sentiments.”

“Well, Dana, again, I told you on this interview that I’m committed to ending the toxic politics,” Greene responded. “And I think I don’t want to have anything to do with it. You should have Nick Fuentes on your show. And you could ask him questions about that. I myself am not antisemitic. I have never criticized the Jewish people or said anything about them in particular. I am critical of the government of Israel. And I can criticize any government I want to in the entire world, as well as our own. And a lot of the times, I’m criticizing our own government for failing the American people. And I think that needs to be the focus.”

“Yes, and I hear you saying you’re not antisemitic, and you have said it before,” Bash said. “And some of the posts that you have put up which you have apologized for certainly have tropes in them that have been used historically against Jews.”

