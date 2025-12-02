‘It Is Abuse’: Olivia Nuzzi Trashes Her Ex Ryan Lizza for Publishing ‘Revenge Porn’

Vanity Fair‘s Olivia Nuzzi trashed her ex-fiancé, fellow political journalist Ryan Lizza, during a Q&A she participated in on Emily Sundberg’s Feed Me Substack.

Nuzzi accused Lizza of “abuse” on Tuesday, the same day that her book about cheating on Lizza with Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., American Canto, was released. Lizza preempted the release of American Canto with four parts of an ongoing series telling his side of the story.

On Tuesday, Nuzzi was asked: “In anticipation of your book your ex [Lizza] has written a series of substack posts, and he alleges you know certain things about the attempt on Trump’s life that would alter our current understanding of the event—is this true, and if so, what do you know?”

The Vanity Fair editor replied:

No, that is not true. The allegations, made by a man I met when I was 19 years old, are another attempt to harass, humiliate, and harm me until I am as destroyed as he seems to be. It is abuse that I am all too familiar with now relocated to the public square and dressed up as some sort of noble crusade. To that point: If he possessed any explosive information in the public interest, the only responsible way to handle that information would be to quietly pass it off to an outlet free of his conflicts; there is no glory in that, though, and no subscribers. This obsessive and violating fan fiction-slash-revenge porn he has written would never meet standards for publication at any legitimate outlet.

Nuzzi, again, has written a book about cheating on Lizza, which has debuted to disastrous reviews. An editor’s note following Nuzzi’s answer reads: Lizza told Feed Me this question is “not an accurate recounting of what I reported.”

To date, Lizza’s Substack series has included the revelations that Nuzzi also cheated on him with former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford and that she feared Kennedy would kill her, as well as numerous allegations of journalistic indiscretions, including enlisting an artist to secretly record Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.