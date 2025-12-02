FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is battling New York Post journalist Miranda Devine over her coverage of a scathing report on the current state of the FBI under him and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Bongino took to X to accuse Devine of publishing “gossipy anecdotes from disgruntled former employees” and being part of the “deep state.”

“Deep-state Devine strikes again,” he wrote. “Miranda loves attacking our reform agenda with gossipy anecdotes from disgruntled former employees because she’s upset that her “reporting” keeps falling apart under scrutiny. You can always count on Miranda for a timed hit piece when the Director and I make big changes. Miranda prefers [the] old-guard. I don’t. Full steam ahead.”

Deep-state Devine strikes again.

Miranda loves attacking our reform agenda with gossipy anecdotes from disgruntled former employees because she’s upset that her “reporting” keeps falling apart under scrutiny. You can always count on Miranda for a timed hit piece when the… — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 2, 2025

According to Devine’s coverage of the report for the Rupert Murdoch-owned Post, Bongino is viewed by some agents as “something of a clown” and he and Patel are viewed as having an “obsession” with social media. The 115-page report, put together for the GOP-led House and Senate Judiciary Committees, was from the National Alliance of Retired and Active-Duty FBI Special Agents and Analysts.

Devine bit back at Bongino by accusing him of taking credit for publishing her book Laptop From Hell. She defended her “accurate” reporting and accused Bongino of accusing her of being part of the same “deep state” they were both aligned in fighting together not too long ago.

“I’ve learned [Dan Bongino] has been claiming he ‘published’ my bestseller Laptop from Hell. This is false,” Define wrote on X. “My contract was with the courageous Anthony Ziccardi of Post Hill. Anthony later offloaded risk by selling Dan a portion of the book. Dan benefited financially from my accurate reporting on the deep state. Now that he’s inside the FBI he attacks me for my accurate reporting and accuses me of being part of the deep state.”

I've learned that @dbongino has been claiming he "published" my bestseller Laptop from Hell. This is false. My contract was with the courageous Anthony Ziccardi of Post Hill. Anthony later offloaded risk by selling Dan a portion of the book.

Dan benefited financially from my… https://t.co/psfBRkSRw1 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 2, 2025

Devine has conducted friendly interviews with President Donald Trump and others in his cabinet, like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, on her Pod Force One podcast.

According to the report on the state of the FBI, which Devine first obtained and covered, Bongino is viewed as a “clown” by some within the agency, and he “shocked” agents at one point by declaring, “The truth is for chumps.”