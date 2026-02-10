Jamie Raskin Reveals Trump’s Name Shows Up in Unredacted Epstein Files ‘More Than a Million Times’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) revealed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s name appears in the unredacted Epstein files “more than a million times.”

Raskin made the bombshell statement in an interview with Axios.

The Democrat made the discovery as he viewed the unreacted files along with fellow lawmakers Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), and Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT), Axios reported.

On Monday, Raskin blasted the “tons of completely unnecessary redactions” in the latest batch of Epstein-related documents.

Among them, Raskin said, was an email that contradicted Trump’s claims that he had broken off his friendship with Epstein and kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago, a story that the president has repeated in denying any recent association with Epstein.

“Epstein’s lawyers synopsized and quoted Trump as saying that Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of his club at Mar-a-Lago, but he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and he had never been asked to leave,” Raskin said. “And that was redacted for some indeterminate, inscrutable reason. I know it seems to be at odds with some things that President Trump has been saying recently about how he had kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club or asked him to leave. And this was at least one report that appears to contradict it.”

Trump has long denied any criminality in his friendship with Epstein, who died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

