Jesse Watters Tells Co-Hosts That Shoes Aren’t the Only Clothing Item Trump Has Gifted

Fox News host Jesse Watters told co-hosts of The Five on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s favorite shoes are not the only piece of clothing the president has given as gifts.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Trump has been giving out shoes to staffers, agency leaders, lawmakers, and other Oval Office visitors. Specifically, the president has taken a liking to Florsheim shoes, an inexpensive, American-made brand that he gifts to staffers so frequently, he’s taken to guessing people’s shoe size.

The co-hosts of The Five discussed the story on Wednesday, with Jessica Tarlov highlighting a quote from The WSJ report that claimed that “everybody’s afraid not to wear” the shoes because they were gifts from the president.

“Jesse, the best part is that they wear them even when they don’t fit,” said Tarlov. “Like Marco Rubio has a four-inch gap in his shoes.”

Recent photos of Rubio’s feet have gone viral on social media after he was pictured wearing shoes that appeared to be many sizes too big.

Watters told Tarlov that he, too, had been gifted an article of clothing by the president that he felt slight pressure to wear.

“This is what the president does,” said Watters. “I used to wear these really English spread collars on the air, and it used to really upset the president, and he’d see me and go, ‘Jesse, your collar is so spread it looks like it’s going backwards behind your head, so he bought me a bunch of shirts with a normal collar. Just like one shirt. And then, I felt like pressure to wear it. I mean, it was too big, but now I wear normal collars. But he was right, my English collar was really messed up.”

Watch above via Fox News.

