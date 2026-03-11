‘Do It Fast!’ Trump Tells Businessman To Hurry Rally Speech Because ‘They Don’t Wanna Hear From You’

President Donald Trump held a rally in Kentucky on Wednesday, where he invited a local businessman to say a few words even though attendees “don’t wanna hear from you.”

In Hebron, Trump played many of his greatest rally hits and touted the Republican-backed tax cuts enacted last year. The president claimed his administration has helped create jobs, though the unemployment rate has gradually ticked up over the past year. At one point, the president – as he occasionally does at rallies – asked someone to come on stage and say a few words, in this case Verst Logistics CEO Paul Verst. While doing so, Trump made sure to tell the CEO that the crowd was not interested in what he was about to say:

And some of the jobs we’re creating and protecting are right here at Verst Logistics. So, let me call up your outstanding CEO, Paul, come on up, real fast, Paul. Come on. Paul Verst. Come on up here, Paul. Let’s go. Do it fast, Paul! They don’t wanna to hear from you.

Verst thanked Trump and spoke for the next three minutes despite the president’s request that the CEO “do it fast” and that the audience did not want to hear from him.

“Thank you for allowing me an opportunity to share our experiences, how your economic policies and the one big, beautiful bill have positively impacted our employees, company, and family,” Verst said.

The CEO ended his laudatory remarks about Trump with a prayer.

“I’m going to say a quick little prayer for President Trump if I could,” he said. “May God bless and keep you healthy and safe, and may God bless our beloved United States of America, and everything it stands for. Thank you, President Trump.”

Elsewhere during the rally, a woman fainted and was assisted by Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is the head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Watch above via C-SPAN.

