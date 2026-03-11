Marco Rubio Mocked for Wearing Oversized Shoes Amid Report Trump Gifts Officials Footwear They Are Too ‘Afraid Not to Wear’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was mocked this week for wearing oversized shoes after it was reported that President Donald Trump had gifted his officials dress shoes they were then too “afraid not to wear.”

Photos of Rubio’s feet on Tuesday went viral on social media after they showed him seemingly wearing a pair of shoes that were too big.

📸 Marco Rubio wearing oversized shoes that Trump ordered for him by just guessing his size. Trump has been buying $145 Florsheim dress shoes for allies, using the gifts as a lighthearted way to encourage loyalty and unity within his circle. Source: The Times pic.twitter.com/1EuyKSRYqy — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 11, 2026

Yesterday morning: “As such, wearing [Trump’s shoes] becomes a private act of submission (particularly if he’s guessed your size wrong, and you’re forced to walk around with clown shoes).” Photo of Marco Rubio surfaces yesterday afternoon: https://t.co/hISHCqvqSR pic.twitter.com/DQlcHcoMs9 — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 11, 2026

The photos were taken just one day after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was guessing his allies’ foot size and then ordering them $145 Florsheim shoes they were subsequently too “afraid not to wear.”

“All the boys have them,” said one unnamed White House official, while another told the Journal, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”

According to the newspaper, “The president has taken to guessing people’s shoe size in front of them. He asks an aide to put in an order and, a week later, a brown Florsheim box arrives at the White House.”

“Recipients have taken to wearing their Florsheims around Trump, some apparently begrudgingly,” the Journal reported. “One cabinet secretary has grumbled that he had to shelve his Louis Vuittons, according to people who heard the complaint.”

Recipients of the shoes so far have reportedly included Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, White House communications director Steven Cheung, White House deputy chief of ataff James Blair, speechwriter Ross Worthington, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Fox News host Sean Hannity, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Who buys shoes for other people? Mostly parents for their children,” reacted journalist Euan MacDonald to the photos of Rubio’s feet. “Trump buying shoes for his cabinet is a way of belittling them and humiliating them. Rubio even has such a lack of dignity and self respect before Trump that he’s willing to humiliate himself by shuffling around in shoes that are too big for him.”

Conservative columnist Matt Lewis, meanwhile, expressed concern that the shoes would “cause blisters.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!