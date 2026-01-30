Jim Acosta Lashes Out at ‘Racist’ Trump Over Don Lemon Arrest — He ‘F*cks With Don Because He’s Black!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Independent journalist Jim Acosta blasted “racist” President Donald Trump over the arrest of his former CNN colleague Don Lemon, accusing Trump of “f*cking with Don Lemon because he’s Black!”

The political media world was shocked Friday morning when news of Don Lemon’s arrest broke. Federal agents took Lemon into custody in Los Angeles over his coverage of a protest at a St. Paul church.

On a special episode of The Jim Acosta Show on Friday morning, Acosta spent an hour covering the news and defending his friend and former colleague. In several exchanges, he and his guests explored racial angles to the arrest, including the flat-out accusation:

JIM ACOSTA: I’ll say it right now. I mean, Trump likes to f*ck with Don because Don is Black! And we just need to say that too. Trump is racist and he’s always attacked Don in racially loaded ways, calls him stupid and things like that. And it’s disgraceful! It’s disgusting! MIKE FANONE: Yeah, I mean, the administration is racist. The entire administration, the MAGA agenda, their political agenda and their cultural agenda are racist. I mean, we’ve seen that play out in almost every aspect of this administration. So, yeah, I mean… It just– Pisses me the f*ck off. JIM ACOSTA: Yeah! And people need to stay pissed off right now because this country is not gonna change if you’re complacent and you just hold back and you say, well, what can I do? Everybody needs to get pissed off. Everybody needs take to the streets. Everybody needs get online, get on social media, talk about how they support Don, how they’re gonna stand up for Don. And this is not some social media thing where Don’s doing this for clicks or any of that bullsh*t. Don went to Minneapolis to go cover the killing of an American citizen by ICE and was covering a protest and then the federal government said, oh, and then people said, Oh, here’s a way to go after Don. We’ll f*ck with them this way. They went in search of a technicality that they think is a viable legal case. And it’s not. I mean, they’re just kidding themselves. They’re going to lose.

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show.

