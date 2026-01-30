‘We Are Coming After You’: Pam Bondi Threatens Anyone Who Violates ‘Sacred Right’ of Worship After Don Lemon Arrest

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted a threatening video message to social media Friday morning in the wake of the arrest of independent journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort.

Earlier Friday, Bondi announced the arrests, writing, “At my direction, early this morning, federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.”

Bondi added, “More details soon,” before posting the video.

“Make no mistake, under President Trump’s leadership and this administration, you have the right to worship freely and safely,” Bondi said in the recording. “And if I haven’t been clear already, if you violate that sacred right, we are coming after you.”

The White House celebrated Lemon’s arrest, writing, “When life gives you lemons…” and included a silver chain emoji. The post also featured a graphic that read “DON LEMON ARRESTED FOR INVOLVEMENT IN THE ST. PAUL CHURCH RIOTS” over a photo of Lemon.

Democratic lawmakers took to social media to accuse the Trump administration of trampling on the constitutionally protected freedom of the press.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) wrote, “Donald Trump and Pam Bondi once again violated the Constitution. They’re wasting your tax dollars arresting journalists — while protecting pedophiles and the murderers of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. That’s authoritarian bullsh*t.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) wrote, “Arresting journalists doing their jobs, sending the DNI to raid election offices in GA, unleashing fed agents that kill Americans & then cover it up. Trump’s authoritarian takeover is quickening. We must respond like the people of Minneapolis —peacefully but with fierce urgency.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) office posted, “They raided a reporter’s home earlier this month. Today, they arrested journalists. They are coming for you. Speak out.”

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) wrote, “Journalists arrested on bogus charges; citizens executed in the streets by masked secret police; election offices raided at the direction of an intelligence agency; oil executives notified of a military invasion before Congress. Putin’s America is here. I’m confident Don will prevail, but make no mistake: the First Amendment is under its greatest threat since our founding.”

