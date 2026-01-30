DOJ Leader Chalks Georgia Office Raid Up to Trump Admin’s Commitment to ‘Election Integrity’

During his announcement about the release of millions of new Jeffrey Epstein documents on Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was asked about this week’s FBI raid on a Georgia election hub.

The raid stemmed from a probe related to the 2020 election that President Donald Trump continues to claim — without evidence — was rigged against him.

A reporter asked, “Election officials say those materials were set to become public by February 9th, and that the Justice Department could have simply asked for them. Why was it necessary to conduct a search warrant?”

Blanche began by saying he would not comment on a criminal investigation before claiming the Trump administration’s goal was “election integrity.”

“I will say that, it should be no surprise to many in this room, that — or anybody watching — that election integrity is extraordinarily important to this administration — always has been and always will be.”

Blanche continued, “And so, the fact that President Trump and this administration are investigating to make sure that — well, are investigating issues around elections — to make sure that we do have completely fair and appropriate elections should not be surprising, but I can’t comment on any criminal investigations.”

Another reporter asked about Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s presence at the FBI raid.

“She happened to be present in Atlanta. Yes, I saw the same photos you did,” Blanche said of reports questioning why Gabbard was involved in an election integrity investigation.

“I mean, she’s not — she doesn’t work for the Department of Justice or the FBI. She’s an extraordinarily important part of this administration. This administration coordinates everything we do as a group. And so, I think her presence shouldn’t be — shouldn’t be questioned. Of course. I mean, that’s that’s a big part of her, of her job. And so, the fact that she was present in Atlanta that day, you know, it’s just something that shouldn’t surprise anybody.”

Democratic lawmakers called for an investigation into why Gabbard was involved in a domestic investigation.

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

