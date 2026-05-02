Jim Acosta Blasts Scott Jennings Over CNN Meltdown: ‘Fireable Offense’

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Independent journalist Jim Acosta demanded that CNN fire star GOP analyst Scott Jennings over his on-air meltdown during a brawl with MeidasTouch influencer Adam Mockler.

Mockler and Jennings lit up social media with a viral clip from Thursday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, in which Jennings lost it and told his fellow panelist to “get your f*cking hand out of my face!” after having meted out a series of insults.

On Friday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, Acosta and Never-Trump activist Steve Schmidt poured on the criticism, with Acosta — a former colleague of Jennings at CNN — repeatedly called for the commentator to be fired:

JIM ACOSTA: There’s Abby saying, calm down, calm down. We’re trying to have a civilized debate here, which is not really, you know. That’s not true. I mean. See you all next time. It’s a food fight.

STEVE SCHMIDT: Right. But like, I mean, again, right, you’re just seeing someone become unhinged there, just completely lose it. Snap. I mean. But seriously, same deal, though, with Scott, Scott Jennings, right? License and entitlement, a. Whatever you wish to to call it.

JIM ACOSTA: He’s been getting away with this crap for so long.

STEVE SCHMIDT: It’s unhinged and the meltdown reflects very, very poorly on Scott Jennings, on CNN, on that show, and on Mark Thompson, terrible judgment. “Your f*cking hand out of my face” on CNN? Really, like live? No grace, no class, no–.

JIM ACOSTA: It’s– it’s appalling and it’s a fireable offense. I think he should be fired. I’ve been saying for some time. He should be fired.

And you know, you know, it’s not even pro wrestling. It’s its its low rent Jerry Springer stuff and he and he really just should be tossed out today.

I mean they should just hand him his boxes today and tell him to get the hell out.

But the reason why I bring this up Steve is that this is this is the way things work in MAGA state TV.

STEVE SCHMIDT: Yeah.

JIM ACOSTA: This is the MAGA State TV world that is emerging in America where people like Scott Jennings has been getting away with this crap for way too long.

Jesse Waters over at Fox apparently got escorted away from the Queen of England. I don’t know if you saw that headline. He got escort it away from The Queen of England after making a gun comment to her.

Apparently, he brought up the White House beehive for some reason with her. And he said something like, in D.C., if the bees don’t get you, the guns will. And at that point, her security stepped in and escorted him away from her.