President Donald Trump’s top spokesperson credited his “strong threat” against Iran for making them “cave to their knees” ahead of the president’s Tuesday night deadline.

During Wednesday’s briefing, New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt about the president’s threat on Truth Social Tuesday morning in which he said, “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

“Given the gravity of what he said yesterday, what was your understanding of what he meant when he said civilization is going to be eliminated?” Rogers asked.

Leavitt, in response, directly credited the threat with forcing Iran to capitulate.

“I think it was a very, very strong threat from the President of the United States that led the Iranian regime to cave to their knees and ask for a ceasefire and agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz,” Leavitt said. “So it was very strong that led to results.”

The message that the White House believes Trump made Iran ‘cave to their knees” seems unlikely to be well-received inside Iran — ahead of talks taking place in Islamabad this weekend involving Vice President JD Vance and other high-level U.S. officials.

Rogers was one of several reporters in the briefing room to press Leavitt on Trump’s threat. Earlier in the briefing, NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez asked Leavitt, “why is it appropriate for the President of the United States to use that kind of language when talking about civilian targets?”

“I understand the questions about the President’s rhetoric, but what the President cares most about is results,” Leavitt replied. “And in fact, his very tough rhetoric and his tough negotiating style is what has led to the result that you are all witnessing today.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

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