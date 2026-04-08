Top Iranian Official Accuses US of Three Ceasefire Violations — Contradicting Trump Claim

A top Iranian official on Wednesday accused the U.S. of violating three terms of its 10-point proposal that was understood to be the basis of the two-week ceasefire agreement.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire on Truth Social. In the post, he cited a 10-point proposal put forth by Iran, which he described as “workable.”

Since then, however, there has been confusion about the contents of the proposal. Iran’s original 10-point plan, revealed days before Tuesday’s agreement, gave the country control over the Strait of Hormuz and lifted international sanctions. It also allowed for the continued enrichment of uranium in the country.

The White House has denied that it agreed to those terms. During a Wednesday briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt even said that uranium enrichment was a “red line” for the president and that he had never agreed to such terms.

In a statement posted shortly after Leavitt’s briefing, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf released a statement accusing the U.S. of violating the ceasefire. One of those violations, he said, included uranium.

The statement read:

The deep historical distrust we hold toward the United States stems from its repeated violations of all forms of commitments — a pattern that has regrettably been repeated once again. As the President of the United States has clearly stated in his Truth, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 10-Point Proposal is a “workable basis on which to negotiate” and the main framework for these talks. However, 3 clauses of this proposal have been violated so far: 1- Non-compliance with the first clause of the 10-Point Proposal regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon — a commitment that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also explicitly referred to and declared as “an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and other regions, effective immediately”; 2- The entry of an intruding drone into Iran airspace, which was destroyed in the city of Lar in Fars Province, in clear violation of the clause prohibiting any further violation of Iran airspace; 3- Denial of Iran’s right to enrichment, which was included in sixth clause of the framework. Now, the very “workable basis on which to negotiate” has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began. In such situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable.

Trump himself has insisted that Lebanon, which has endured heavy bombing from Israel in the hours since the agreement, was not part of the deal. He referred to the conflict in that country as a “separate skirmish.”

Liz Landers, the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour, spoke to Trump by phone on Wednesday morning.

“I asked about Lebanon still being hit and if he’d seen that,” Landers reported, saying Trump replied, “Yeah they were not included in the deal.” She continued:

I asked why not – and if they should have been. POTUS: “Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That’ll get taken care of too. It’s alright.” I asked, And you’re okay with the Israelis continuing to hit them? POTUS: “It’s part of the deal – everyone knows that. That’s a separate skirmish. Okay? You gotta talk faster.” I tried to ask if he regretted that Truth Social post about wiping out a civilization and noted that there was huge push back to that statement from Democrats. Then he hung up.

A few minutes after the Pentagon briefing wrapped I spoke with President Trump briefly to ask about the latest with Iran: pic.twitter.com/tW0nYD1Vcs — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) April 8, 2026

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