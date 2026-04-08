Trump’s Iran War Is Failing. Fox News Won’t Admit It.

The Iran ceasefire announced Tuesday night left the Trump administration’s core war objectives unmet. Iran’s nuclear facilities still stand, and inspectors can’t confirm enrichment has stopped.. The regime survives, retaining control of the Strait of Hormuz, with proxies firing missiles into Israel within hours of the deal being announced. Trump called it “a complete victory from every standpoint,” while Iran is already pushing back hard.

What happened on Fox News over the next twelve hours is worth examining, because it reveals something important about accountability journalism inside the one media organization whose audience most needs to understand what just happened.

Mark Levin made it very clear what he thinks about the ceasefire. He thinks the regime survives, the proxies survive, there’s no enforcement mechanism, and that “peace in our time” is a live and present danger. These are serious concerns, the kind any honest analyst of the region would raise. But before Levin could get to any of that on Hannity Tuesday night, he had to pay the toll first.

“Thank God Donald Trump’s President of the United States, because no president would have done what he’s done and what he is doing. None. None. Period.” Then: “I trust him.” Then: “his instincts are very, very good.” Then: “the most brilliant, spectacular military campaign in American history.” Then: “I personally know that you will do the right thing.” Then: “I have complete faith in this man.”

Only after several hundred words of mandatory tribute did Levin get to what he actually called in to say, which is that the enemy survives, the deal may not hold, and this thing’s not over. It’s not commentary. It’s a hostage video with a foreign policy kicker.

The loyalty deposit has become the defining rhetorical structure of Fox News opinion in the Trump era. Before any heterodox thought is permitted, the speaker must pre-purchase their credibility with enough praise that whatever criticism follows can never be mistaken for apostasy. The more alarmed you actually are, the more elaborate the tribute has to be. Levin clearly believes this ceasefire could be a catastrophic error, which is precisely why he needed six layers of “I have complete faith in this man” before he could say so.

Fox and Friends illustrated the same problem in a different way on Wednesday morning.

Co-host Lawrence Jones listed every objective the Trump administration had set for the Iran war, one by one. Dismantling nuclear facilities: hasn’t happened. Ending uranium enrichment: still enriching. Transferring uranium stockpiles: hasn’t happened. International inspections: not willing. Ballistic missile program: still firing. “We have not reached any of those objectives,” Jones said, plainly, on Fox News.

Then co-host Griff Jenkins said he thought it was good news, citing oil prices and rising stock futures, landing on the thesis that Trump had put so much fear into the regime that they came to the table. Ainsley Earhardt assured viewers that “the president didn’t chicken out.” Nobody acknowledged that the standard had just been swapped out mid-segment. Jones had been measuring outcomes against stated objectives. Jenkins replaced that with something more atmospheric: markets up, enemy scared, president unbowed. Those are not the same argument, and the segment moved between them as if they were.

Fox News anchor John Roberts, who has slightly more latitude as a news-side voice, got closer. He asked hard questions about what it means that a more hardline regime now controls Iran, about the Strait of Hormuz, about what the ceasefire actually produced. But even Roberts kept his skepticism in the form of open questions rather than conclusions. Doubt is permitted at Fox. The verdict is not.

Megyn Kelly, who left Fox years ago and no longer operates under its constraints, handled it differently. Reacting to Trump’s Truth Social posts threatening to destroy an entire civilization, she didn’t open with praise for his negotiating genius or his instincts or his record. She said she was sick of it. She called the posts completely irresponsible and disgusting. She said it was wrong. The contrast with Levin isn’t really ideological. They’re not that far apart on Iran. It’s about what institution you work for and what that institution requires of you before you’re permitted to say what you actually think.

I wrote recently that Fox faces a problem it hasn’t encountered before: its entire business model was built around a populist, and the populist has stopped being popular. Wednesday was a live demonstration of what that looks like in practice. Not overt cheerleading, which Fox is too sophisticated to pull off cleanly anymore, but a network-wide inability to land a verdict even when the hosts are staring directly at the evidence.

The consequences of that run deeper than coverage. Leaders who never hear a clean negative judgment from the people closest to them don’t correct course. The audience that watches Fox News and will be asked to evaluate this deal over the months and years ahead isn’t getting the full accounting. Levin knows what happened. Jones knows what happened. Roberts knows what happened. The network they work for just doesn’t have a format for saying so.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

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