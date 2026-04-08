‘Why Is It Appropriate?’ Karoline Leavitt Pressed on Trump’s Vow to Destroy ‘Whole Civilization’

Gabe Gutierrez, the senior White House correspondent for NBC News, pressed Karoline Leavitt during Wednesday’s press briefing on some of President Donald Trump’s recent rhetoric, asking “why is it appropriate” for the president to threaten to end Iranian civilization.

Gutierrez asked the press secretary, “The president yesterday threatened that a whole civilization would die if a ceasefire deal wasn’t reached, understanding that Iranian leaders have previously chanted ‘Death to America.’ But why is it appropriate for the President of the United States to use that kind of language when talking about civilian targets? And was the president mocking Islam by signing off his Truth Social post over the weekend, ‘Praise be to Allah?’ Wouldn’t that antagonize Muslim allies across the world?”

Leavitt replied, “Well, I understand the questions about the President’s rhetoric, but what the President cares most about is results. And in fact, his very tough rhetoric and his tough negotiating style is what has led to the result that you are all witnessing today — Iran publicly acknowledging last night that they have agreed, or that they wanted, this ceasefire with the United States because they no longer could tolerate being bombed by our very powerful and lethal military, and that they had committed to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which the President will hold them accountable for, and it’s something the administration is closely monitoring in real time.”

“So should the world not take his word seriously?” followed up Gutierrez.

Leavitt shot back, “The world should take his word very seriously, understanding that the President is always most interested in results. And it was the Iranians who backed down, not President Trump. He said that they would face very grave consequences — as you just laid out — by the 8 p.m. deadline if they did not agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. And what did they do last night? They agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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