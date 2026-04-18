Kash Patel Fires Off Missive ‘To The Fake News’ In Wake of Bombshell Report

FBI Director Kash Patel fired off a missive “to the fake news” on Saturday in the wake of a bombshell report in The Atlantic.

The outlet ran a piece by Sarah Fitzpatrick on Friday claiming that Patel had a “freak-out” when a computer glitch convinced him he had been fired.

The article also said Patel “has alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.”

“Early in his tenure, meetings and briefings had to be rescheduled for later in the day as a result of his alcohol-fueled nights, six current and former officials and others familiar with Patel’s schedule told me,” Fitzpatrick wrote.

Shortly after the article came out, Patel wrote on X, ““[S]ee you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court. But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up.”

FBI media adviser Erica Knight called the piece “fabricated” and added, “Lawsuit is being filed.”

Patel then addressed the entirety of what he called “the fake news” on social media, writing:

Memo to the fake news – the only time I’ll ever actually be concerned about the hit piece lies you write about me will be when you stop. Keep talking, it means I’m doing exactly what I should be doing. And no amount of BS you write will ever deter this FBI from making America safe again and taking down the criminals you love.

Earlier this month, Fitzpatrick reported that President Donald Trump could fire Patel any day, and that top Trump administration officials have been discussing who will replace him at the bureau.

“Based on what you’re hearing, is your understanding that that is still the case?” CNN’s Boris Sanchez asked Fitzpatrick on Friday.

“So, people close to the director have said that he himself has expressed that he believes that he is about to be fired or that is imminent,” Fitzpatrick replied.

She added, “So, yes, this is widely, widely discussed, I think, within Washington, behind closed doors. In fact, there are senior administration officials who are openly discussing who will be the next FBI director.”

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