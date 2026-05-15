TMZ Publishes Antisemitic, Death Threat-Riddled Voicemails Sent to Jared Moskowitz

On Friday, TMZ published a slew of antisemitic voicemails aimed at Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), including one where he’s called a “Zionist Jew f*cking pig.”

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Jared Moskowitz receives hateful, alarming antisemitic voicemails. Trigger warning. pic.twitter.com/F0F6h4MVO3 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 15, 2026

“The U.S. government needs to kill Jews,” one caller said. “You kill these f*cking nasty Jews. Israel is an abomination; it’s fake. Jews from Europe are fake Jews. These are Ashkenazi, Satanic, fake Jews. Kill every single f*cking Zionest scumbag.”

Another said, “He calls himself, ‘The honorable.’ You mean honorable Israel bootlicker? You f*cking maggot. You’re a f*cking maggot… And the things you say in your sh*tbag house with your Zionist money — you’re not a f*cking American at all. You’re the Hitler.”

Said another, “Hey, you Zionist Jew f*cking pig, how ’bout no more money for Israel?… Well, we know Moskowitz is a Satanic, child-murdering pedophile.”

And another, “Let me get this right. We’ve gotta borrow money to fund Israel’s Iron Dome. Why the f*ck don’t them Jew pigs borrow money? Borrow their own money? They’d rather steal it from people. We know how the Jews are. Yeah, f*cking cheap sons of b*tches… I can’t wait ’til Iran nukes Israel, and that would settle everything.”

Lastly, a caller said, “Oh no, they want more civilian deaths! Well, if it’s Israel’s civilians, yeah, sure. How ’bout nine million of ’em? Trains are boarding to Germany, showers available upon request! You f*cking Zionist Jew pig f*ck. Yeah. All you traitors — going down. Going down quickly, you f*cking piece of sh*t pedophile… God Jehovah, bring the wrath of God down on all these f*cking traitor pieces of sh*t.”

When asked by TMZ to comment on the messages, Moskowitz said on Friday, “I get people who leave me voicemails that say they wanna kill me, kill Jews… It’s scary. Obviously, my kids sometimes read the news and see some of this, or they hear it from their friends, and so look, it’s dangerous. A lot of people in the Jewish community, you know, are scared.”

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