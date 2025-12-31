Lauren Boebert Rebukes Trump for Using First Veto to Spike Her Colorado Water Project

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) issued a pointed rebuke to President Donald Trump for using the first veto of his second term to kill a long-delayed water infrastructure project serving her Colorado district that she had sponsored.

The veto halted bipartisan legislation that would have extended federal backing for the Arkansas Valley Conduit, a pipeline project designed to bring municipal and industrial water to several communities.

The bill passed both chambers of Congress unanimously before Trump spiked it on Tuesday night.

“Enough is enough. My administration is committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable projects,” he said in a memo to Congress rejecting the measure.

But Boebert, whose political rise was tightly bound to MAGA, was unusually blunt in her response, warning: “This isn’t over.”

In a statement shared by journalist Kyle Clark, she went further, accusing the president of betraying his own voters and floating the idea that the move could be linked to “political retribution” over her stand on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The pipeline project is in GOP Rep Lauren Boebert’s district. Boebert recently challenged Trump to force the release of the Epstein files. Boebert has issued a blistering statement reading, in part, “I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retribution.” pic.twitter.com/cWjOg9RkFd — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) December 31, 2025

“President Trump decided to veto a completely non-controversial, bipartisan bill that passed both the House and Senate unanimously. Why?” she said. “Because nothing says ‘America First’ like denying clean drinking water to 50,000 people in Southeast Colorado, many of whom enthusiastically voted for him in all three elections.”

She continued: “I must have missed the rally where he stood in Colorado and promised to personally derail critical water infrastructure projects. My bad, I thought the campaign was about lowering costs and cutting red tape.”

“I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retribution,” she added.