Lawmaker Run Out of Pro-Trans March Defends Transgender Community on MS NOW — Rips Hecklers Who Manhandled Him

California State Senator Scott Wiener (D) defended the transgender community while ripping the people who heckled and jostled him as he tried to join a march in support of trans people.

State Sen. Wiener was chased out of San Francisco’s annual Trans March by hecklers who shouted things like “I think your policy on the genocide is terrible!” and “We f*cking hate you!”

But Wiener is a strong LGBTQ+ ally who has also spoken out against Israel over what he has called the “genocide” of Palestinians.

On Monday morning’s edition of MS NOW’s Morning Joe, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Wiener for his take on the viral moment.

The state senator denounced the people in the crowd who put their hands on him, but emphasized that the behavior “was not representative of most attendees at that event, or most people in the trans community”:

MS NOW’S MIKA BRZEZINSKI: What is going on here? State Senator Weiner joins us now. Thank you so much for coming on the show. Thank you. We really appreciate it. Can you add more to what happened with this incident beyond what we saw on video? STATE SENATOR SCOTT WIENER (D-CA): Yeah, and thank you for having me. It was, first of all, I want to say the rest of the Pride Weekend was amazing. Joyous, inspiring, just celebrating our community. And you know, I’ve attended the Trans March for 22 years, going back to 2004 when it first started and when it was much, much smaller than it is today, and I’m really proud of the work that I’ve done in collaboration with trans people to pass laws, to obtain funding in the budget to support the community. And what happened, the harassment that I experienced at the Trans March on Friday, was not representative of most attendees at that event or most people in the trans community. I want to be clear about that. And what it really represents is a degradation of our political culture where people think it’s okay to harass someone– even physically, because they did touch me. And and to engage in that kind of behavior and we see that across the political spectrum on the extremes in particular left and right, and it degrades and harms democracy.

Watch above via MS NOW’s Morning Joe.

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