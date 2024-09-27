Legendary Oscar-Winning Actress Dame Maggie Smith Dies at 89

Dame Maggie Smith, British acting icon of screen and stage, died at the age of 89 in London, her family confirmed Friday.

Known to global audiences for her unforgettable roles in the Harry Potter film series and Downton Abbey, Smith’s remarkable career spanned seven decades and made her a household name in the UK.

The actress passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday morning at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, her sons announced in a statement.

It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning… She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

Smith was hailed for her immense range, moving effortlessly between stage and screen, comedy and drama. She won two Academy Awards during her career, first for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970 and again for California Suite in 1979. She was also nominated four more times, and claimed an extraordinary eight BAFTA awards.

Tributes from fans and colleagues have been pouring in since news of her passing broke. Her sons also expressed their gratitude to the hospital staff for their “care and unstinting kindness during her final days.”