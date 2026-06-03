President Donald Trump appears to be seriously considering pardoning a former congressman convicted of insider trading, based on his social media posts.

Trump uploaded a letter asking for a pardon for former Indiana Congressman Stephen Buyer (R) to Truth Social on Tuesday.

The letter is dated April 22, 2025, and it is signed by former Republican National Committee Chairman Robert James Nicholson. The president previously posted a letter signed by five lawmakers asking for the same thing on Sunday.

Trump did not offer comment on the Nicholson letter, which can be read below:

Dear Mr. President,

Without any reservation, I strongly endorse a full and unconditional pardon for Congressman Stephen Buyer, Ret. He served Indiana for 18 years in Congress before announcing his retirement when his wife was diagnosed with an incurable disease. He also served our nation in the US Army during war and peace in both active and reserve components for 30 years before retiring as a Colonel. Congressman Buyer is an honorable man and an extraordinary American guided by his faith and committed to values and beliefs that I have personally witnessed. Like you, however, he has suffered the consequences of a politically weaponized federal and state judiciary. Prior to the election of President George W. Bush, I served as the Chairman of the Republican National Committee. During the Administration of President Bush, I had the honor and privilege to represent our country as Ambassador to the Vatican and served as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As a young Army officer, I served in Vietnam. During my tenure as Secretary of the VA, it was a distinct honor to work with Congressman Buyer when he was in Congress serving as Chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee. As a veteran of the first Gulf War, he took his service to veterans and their needs most seriously. He strived to increase the quality of veteran healthcare and benefits, promote IT security, and bring efficiencies to the VA’s health enterprise. I worked with Chairman Buyer to centralize the VA IT architecture in line and budget authority to promote security, commonality, efficiency, and savings through strategic sourcing. These accomplishments were inordinately important as our nation began to respond to the increase in wounded servicemembers who experienced traumatic brain injuries from Improvised Explosive Devices during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. As the number of wounded, ill and injured were returning from those wars, we also worked together with the Senate to create and fund for poly-trauma centers in the VA. Congressman Buyer served on your 2016 Presidential Transition Team, where he assisted in drafting the roadmap for the VA that your administration followed when it created the Mission Act. Additionally, during his tenure as Chairman he contributed to the initial path for VA leadership to fulfill the goal of a seamless electronic health record between the VA and DOD by seeking a new electronic health record operating system for the VHA. Congressman Buyer prosecuted President Bill Clinton in his Impeachment trial, sought an indictment against then first lady Hillary Clinton for obstruction of justice for hiding the infamous Rose Law Firm billing records, and defended the military overseas vote that was disenfranchised during the Florida recount of 2000 Presidential Election. The Clinton-Obama-Biden political surrogates never forgot his contributions to our country. The SEC and DOJ were weaponized against Congressman Buyer as political retribution and prosecuted him in criminal and civil courts without any direct evidence by testimony or document. I am most hopeful Mr. President, you will be able to restore the integrity of the DOJ and SEC into serving the interest of justice in a manner that re-establishes the trust of the American people in our systems of government. I respectfully request for you to give a full and unconditional pardon to Steve Buyer and to dismiss the SEC civil suit against him. Steve Buyer should have never been a political prisoner in America. As our leader of the Republican Party and America, please send the message of fairness and justice to our fellow patriotic citizens and the observing world.

Buyer was sentenced to 22 months behind bars for insider trading in 2023. According to the Department of Justice, Buyer “engaged in two separate, but interrelated insider trading schemes to steal material non-public information that he obtained through consulting work and to place timely, profitable securities trades based on that stolen information.” The incidents occurred in 2018 and 2019.

On Sunday, Trump also posted a letter to social media that was signed by several Republican politicians asking for a pardon for Buyer. The president also posted that letter without comment.

“The Clintons, the Bidens, their surrogates and Democrats in the deep state never forgot Steve’s contributions that were an affront to their beliefs and objectives,” that letter reads. “They played the long game to seek political retribution against him.”

Trump posted the request as he faces scrutiny of his own for stock trades while commander in chief.

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