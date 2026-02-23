Megyn Kelly Praises Alysa Liu and Bashes Liberals for Emphasizing Her Left-Wing Politics: ‘She Loves America, That’s Enough’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Megyn Kelly — like seemingly every other American — absolutely loved skater Alysa Liu winning a gold medal for the U.S. last week. And she says doesn’t give a damn what her politics are — even if liberals have been calling conservatives hypocrites for praising Liu, who apparently has left-leaning views on a few topics.

“The left is like, ‘She’s a liberal! She’s from San Francisco, she doesn’t share any of your values,” Kelly said on her show on Monday. “You know what value I share with Alysa Liu? She loves America, that’s enough.”

Kelly continued:

Normal people don’t actually ask themselves at all what the politics are of the athletes performing for their country in the Olympic games. Only these a**hole journalists who stuck the mics in the faces of some of these young athletes and tried to get them to opine, really cared. And caused controversy for those athletes that they didn’t want.

Her remarks come after some on X and in the mainstream press said it was odd that supporters of President Donald Trump would also support Liu.

“I will say how hilarious that the sort of MAGA, online MAGA world were celebrating Alysa Liu’s gold medal without a hint of any irony,” MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough said last week. “Celebrating the immigrant, who they were celebrating as an American.”

It’s worth noting that Liu is not an immigrant, she is the daughter of a man who moved to the U.S. from China.

And plenty of others have pointed out Liu has expressed liberal beliefs; her Instagram includes a picture of a pro-Palestine rally and a picture of anti-ICE signs, for example. Here are a number of X users who called out MAGA supporters for celebrating Liu:

She went to pro Palestinian protests. If she hadn’t won gold republicans would be calling her a terrorist pic.twitter.com/4iBd7iOjjd — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 21, 2026

racist maga republicans who don't know anything about figure skating and are bandwagonning off alysa liu are so braindead they think her story is about her dad. Meanwhile Alysa's ACTUAL FANS and figure skating community knows Alysa fired her dad because he condoned the ABUSE — Zinnia 🍉 (@carstairsfox) February 20, 2026

All these MAGA morons trying to pit Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn as opposing sides on some culture war are really fucking stupid 🤣🤣🤣 Guess what??? Liu definitely don’t fuck with you https://t.co/wHwWkcyjF2 pic.twitter.com/ltjrM0VPxA — Rammin 🐏 (@FoCoco1234) February 20, 2026

Kelly and other conservative commentators — like Outkick’s Clay Travis — said they do not care, since Liu represented America well and did not discuss her politics on the world stage. Liu also stood in contrast to skier Eileen Gu, another Bay Area-raised Olympian who took millions of dollars to compete for China.

Liu won the women’s individual skating gold medal last week and the gold medal for the team event the week prior; it was the first individual skating victory for the U.S. since 2002. Her win — combined with her carefree attitude and “That’s what I’m f*ckin’ talkin’ about!” celebration — instantly won her a ton of fans.

Kelly added it was easy to celebrate Liu because “she made it look fun… it was like a party that we were invited to.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

