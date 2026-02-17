Fox Anchor Asks Vance If Chinese-American Should Have Her ‘Status Changed’ After Skiing For China in Olympics

What does Vice President JD Vance think about San Francisco born-and-raised skier Eileen Gu competing for China in the Winter Olympics? Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum asked Vance for his take during her interview with him on Tuesday afternoon.

MacCallum pointed out many Americans feel Gu skiing for China is a “treasonous” move, considering she was born in America to a Chinese immigrant mother. The anchor also noted many felt it was a “huge problem” for Gu to side with China, considering its terrible record on human rights that includes putting Uyghur Muslims in re-education camps.

“What do you think her status should be? Should it be changed?” MacCallum asked.

“Well, look I have no idea what her status should be. I think ultimately that’s up to the Olympics Committee, I won’t pretend to wade into that,” Vance started off by saying.

He continued:

I certainly think that somebody who grew up in the United States of America, who benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that make this country a great place, I would hope they want to compete with the United States of America. So I’m going to root for American athletes, and I think part of that is people who identify themselves as Americans. That’s who I’m rooting for this Olympics.

“I’m with ya on that one,” MacCallum said, before wrapping the interview up.

Vance’s answer comes a day after Gu — who was raised in the Bay Area and went to college at Stanford — won the silver medal in the women’s freeski big air competition for China. The 22-year-old previously won two gold medals and a silver medal competing for China during the 2022 Winter Games. She is by far the highest-paid athlete competing in the games due to her Chinese sponsorships.

Gu competing for China comes as a few American Olympians have voiced unease about competing for the USA. President Donald Trump criticized one of those athletes, branding skier Hunter Hess a “real loser” after Hess said he had “mixed emotions” about competing for the US.

Vance was at the Winter Games in Italy last week — where iHeartRadio personality Sarah Spain ripped him for having “demon energy” while watching events with his kids.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!