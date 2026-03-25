Mike Johnson Ruthlessly Mocked After Creating ‘Award’ for Trump: ‘Like He’s a Damn Child’

Liberals slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Wednesday for awarding President Donald Trump a newly created award.

Johnson presented Trump with a golden statue at the annual National Republican Congressional Committee fundraiser, announcing that the committee had created the honor as a “token of our appreciation for his leadership.”

“We’re going to do something we’ve never done before. We’re going to honor him with a new award that we’ll present annually from this point forward. But he is the suitable and fitting recipient of the first-ever America First Award,” said Johnson. “We could think of no better title for what that is. That’s this beautiful golden statue here. Appropriate for the new golden era in America.”

Many on the left were quick to decry the move, calling out the Republican Party for its fawning treatment of the president.

“They have to treat the President like a child,” wrote Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-RI). “So embarrassing for everyone involved.”

They have to treat the President like a child. So embarrassing for everyone involved. https://t.co/m2O4LR9bTL — Seth Magaziner (@SethMagaziner) March 26, 2026

“Mike Johnson created a new award for Trump and gave him a trophy,” wrote MiedasTouch founder Ron Filipkowski. “The Republican Party is an endless clown show.”

Mike Johnson created a new award for Trump and gave him a trophy. The Republican Party is an endless clown show. https://t.co/OGKPgoHC4C — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2026

Some focused on the personal embarrassment for Johnson, with Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell wondering how the speaker didn’t “spontaneously combust with embarrassment.”

“I’ll never understand how displays like this don’t cause people to spontaneously combust with embarrassment,” she wrote.

I’ll never understand how displays like this don’t cause people to spontaneously combust with embarrassment. https://t.co/9k9ZNOGAo5 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) March 26, 2026

“It’s a perennial problem that politics attracts the kind of person willing to debase themselves in front of cameras like this,” wrote Vox journalist Sean Illing.

It’s a perennial problem that politics attracts the kind of person willing to debase themselves in front of cameras like this https://t.co/h2zWxgbOwY — sean illing (@seanilling) March 26, 2026

Others pointed to the optics of awarding the president an expensive gift during the ongoing partial government shutdown, which has forced scores of government employees to go without pay.

“More gold statues for Donald Trump while TSA agents wait for paychecks?! How very out of touch,” wrote Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL).

More gold statues for Donald Trump while TSA agents wait for paychecks?! How very out of touch. https://t.co/RjLKLTUROj — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) March 26, 2026

“Instead of working with @HouseDemocrats to pay TSA, FEMA, and Coast Guard, Speaker Johnson is giving fake awards to Donald Trump,” wrote Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA). “Do your job and stop kissing a$$.”

Instead of working with @HouseDemocrats to pay TSA, FEMA, and Coast Guard, Speaker Johnson is giving fake awards to Donald Trump. Do your job and stop kissing a$$. https://t.co/BbpByuyUJf — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) March 26, 2026

Below are some more reactions:

Everyone is just creating new shiny awards to him now like he's a damn child. https://t.co/1VGfn9Zkq9 — Covie (@covie_93) March 26, 2026

Trump’s team is briefing him daily with 2 minute montages of only the successful Iran strikes. The Republican Party is making up fake awards to glaze him. This wartime President’s fragile ego is being managed like he’s a child, and we’re supposed to pretend this is normal? https://t.co/2S1uMLnL1i — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 26, 2026

They design ballrooms and awards for each other but hate LBGTQ+? https://t.co/qpHUBxibg1 — Jack Jokinen (@JJFromTheBronx) March 26, 2026

Wow … this is great May I suggest the gold statue be calf-shaped? https://t.co/oDEg57nrdn — Matt Rein (@MatthewARein) March 26, 2026

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