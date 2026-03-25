Nancy Mace Tells Trump, ‘Take Lindsey Graham Out of the Situation Room’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) offered some advice to President Donald Trump amid the ongoing war in Iran: do not take counsel from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Hostilities with Iran are about to enter a second month after the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Iran has responded by firing missiles and drones at Israel, U.S. military bases in the region, and oil facilities in Gulf states. Iran has also closed the Strait of Hormuz, but has allowed some ships to pass through so long as they pay a hefty fee at what may be the world’s priciest toll.

Graham visited Trump at the White House and also Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel several times in recent months to make the case for war against Iran. The senator reportedly coached Netanyahu on how to lobby Trump for the war.

Mace appeared on Wednesday’s Laura Coates Live on CNN, where the host played a clip of Graham urging Trump to seize Iran’s Kharg Island, which is located in the Persian Gulf.

“So here’s what I’d tell President Trump,” Graham said on Fox News Sunday. “Keep it up for a few more weeks. Take Kharg Island, where all of the resources they have to produce oil, control that island. Let this regime die on a vine… We got two Marine expeditionary units sailing to this island. We did Iwo Jima. We can do this.”

“I know you take issue with several points he’s raised, including Iwo Jima and the loss of American lives there,” Laura Coates told Mace.

“Seven thousand Marines died on the black sands of Iwo Jima,” Mace replied.

“So explain your opposition to his statements about Kharg Island or the idea of allowing the regime to die on a vine,” Coates told the lawmaker.

“I want President Trump to take Lindsey Graham out of the situation room,” Mace said.

“Is he advising the president?”

“He brags about it,” the congresswoman responded. “And I don’t think Lindsey Graham, for all of that hubris, has thought through or wargamed the consequences of us taking Kharg Island.”

Watch above via CNN.

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