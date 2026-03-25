Mike Johnson Announces, ‘We Have Created a New Award’ To Give Trump: ‘This Beautiful Golden Statue’

Congressional Republicans created an award to give to President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

House Republicans held their annual National Republican Congressional Committee fundraiser on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. Before Trump spoke, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced that the NRCC had come up with a new honor to bestow on the president.

“We wanted to do one thing before we bring the president out to the stage,” Johnson said, before saying Trump works “literally around the clock to fix every issue” and is solving “all the domestic problems.” As such, the speaker said, House Republicans created a new award:

And we want to honor him in some small way, some token of our appreciation for his leadership. And so, tonight, we have created a new award. We’re going to do something we’ve never done before. We’re going to honor him with a new award that we’ll present annually from this point forward. But he is the suitable and fitting receipient of the first-ever America First Award. We could think of no better title for what that is. That’s this beautiful golden statue here. Appropriate for the new golden era in America.

Johnson went on to say that the NRCC had set a fundraising record of $18.5 million in the first quarter. After wrapping up, the speaker introduced Trump, who walked onstage to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless America.”

In December, FIFA made up something called the FIFA Peace Prize to give to Trump after he had grumbled about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize last year. That honor went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corinna Machado, who gave her award to Trump during a visit to the White House in January. The gift came less than two weeks after the U.S. invaded Venezuela and abducted President Nicolas Maduro, and about a month and a half before Trump launched the ongoing war with Iran.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

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