Trump Brags He ‘Won With Mail In Ballots’ While Claiming ‘I Hate Mail-In Ballots’

President Donald Trump bragged about his success in elections with mail-in ballots on Wednesday, claiming that though he “won with mail-in ballots,” he also hates them.

Trump delivered remarks at an annual fundraising dinner for Republican congressional members, where he discussed his party’s recent push for strict voter ID laws through the SAVE Act. After decrying Democrats for their opposition to the act, the president told the crowd that he is against voting by mail, going on to boast about his electoral wins that involved mail-in ballots.

“Now I happen to be a fan of no mail-in ballots, even though I won Florida, which is mail-in ballots by a massive number– the highest number in history,” he said.

He continued:

And I won other places. But in California and other states, they cheat so badly with that. They send thirty-eight million ballots out, and of the thirty-eight million, they go to Democrats a hell of a lot. Democrats get sometimes six or seven ballots in one household. And Republicans are calling for their ballot. “They’re saying please send me my ballot.” Very unfair, but I hate that. I won with mail-in ballots, but I hate mail-in ballots because basically, it’s a way of cheating. Jimmy Carter, the single best thing he did, including his presidency– No, it wasn’t giving away at the Panama Canal for one dollar. That was not the best. But he did that. He did a lot of other things. But he did do one thing. He had a commission with Scoop Jackson and some other very respected people, and the conclusion was never allow mail-in ballots because if you do, there will be massive cheating. And that’s what happens. We can’t do it. So, we have to do something about that.

Trump voted by mail in a recent special election on Tuesday, a day after he called for an end to the practice. The voting process is currently under consideration by the Supreme Court of the United States, which may end up blocking state laws that allow ballots that are postmarked on Election Day but arrive after to still be counted.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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