‘Literally Thrown in the Garbage’: Karoline Leavitt Slams Media for Touting Shelved Iranian Peace Plan

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday called out the media for reporting on Iran’s original 10-point peace proposal.

The previous evening, President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran following extensive negotiations. In his announcement, Trump cited a 10-point proposal from Iran that he deemed to be “workable.”

Reference of a 10-point proposal from Iran led many to believe Trump was referring to the plan laid out by the county days before the ceasefire agreement. That plan included control over the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of sanctions, and the ability for Iran to continue enriching uranium.

Trump’s White House has since come out to insist Iran’s latest proposal differs significantly from that one.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Leavitt chastised the press for suggesting that the Trump administration would agree to Iran’s “unserious” demands. She added:

I’ve seen a lot of inaccurate coverage today from the media about these negotiations and these plans already, so let me be clear and correct the record. The Iranians originally put forward a 10-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable, and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team. Many outlets in this room have falsely reported on that plan as being acceptable to the United States, and that is false. With the president’s deadline fast approaching, and the United States military completely decimating Iran with each passing hour, the regime acknowledged reality to the negotiating team. They put forward a more reasonable and entirely different and condensed plan to the president and his team. President Trump and the team determined the new modified plan was a workable basis on which to negotiate and to align it with our own 15-point proposal. The president’s red lines, namely the end of uranium enrichment in Iran, have not changed, and the idea that President Trump would ever accept an Iranian wish list as a deal is completely absurd.

Watch above via Fox News

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!