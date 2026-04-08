CNN Anchor Notes Trump ‘Did Not Kill An Entire Civilization Last Night’ To Push Back on Dem Over Impeachment

CNN anchor Pamela Brown pushed back on Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) push to remove President Donald Trump from office over his apocalyptic threat against Iran by noting that Trump “did not kill an entire civilization last night.”

Just hours before the president’s deadline to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran at 8 PM Tuesday night, conflicting announcements of a two-week ceasefire emerged.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senator Markey responded to Trump’s threat with a scathing social media video demanding his removal as a “war criminal”:

Trump is clearly a war-hungry madman at odds with the American people. Impeachment is the top priority. No more war criminal in the White House.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, Brown grilled Markey about the demand, first floating the threat as a “negotiating tactic” and then asking if impeachment was appropriate given the fact that no civilizations were actually destroyed the night before:

CNN ANCHOR PAMELA BROWN: You called for President Trump to be removed from office for threatening war crimes. What is your reaction to those comments from Secretary Hegseth, and are you willing to consider this was just a negotiating tactic on the president’s part? SENATOR ED MARKEY (D-MA): What Trump and Hegseth were planning was a war crime uh, it was a a a promise to destroy a civilization. To commit a genocide. To uh to wipe out the capacity for that country, its civilians, to be able to operate. It was a war crime that had been planned, and it was about to be perpetrated. And Hegseth is saying that they were ready to push the button to do it. That is a morally bankrupt policy that Trump was seeking to put in place. We had already lost 13 service persons, a hundred Iranian students had been killed, but yet on top of that, they were planning an actual genocide, an actual destruction of a civilization. That’s why Trump should be impeached. That’s why Democrats should file impeachment articles against Trump. That’s why the 25th amendment to remove him should be invoked. CNN ANCHOR PAMELA BROWN: Obviously, Senator, the president did not kill an entire civilization last night. Is impeachment really a productive or even feasible tool at this point with Republicans in control of Congress? SENATOR ED MARKEY (D-MA): Democrats must proceed with the filing of the impeachment articles. We need to work as hard as we can to put the Republican Party, which is morally bankrupt, which is spineless, which wants to be in a witness protection program even as moral atrocities are being planned in their name. We must proceed towards the goal of removing Donald Trump from office. And we must do this now. And that has to be the Democratic agenda.

Watch above via CNN’s The Situation Room.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!