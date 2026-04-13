MAGA CNN Guest Alleges Conspiracy Against Trump Involving Obama, Pope Leo, and a CNN Analyst: All ‘From Chicago’ 

A CNN guest alleged that the criticism President Donald Trump has received from Pope Leo XIV is part of a Chicago-centric conspiracy to politically damage Republicans in this year’s midterm elections.

Trump has been feuding with the pope, who has criticized the president on immigration and the war in Iran.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump called the pope “WEAK” and said, “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.” The president also posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-esque figure tending to a sick man. The post drew backlash, including from MAGA-friendly media. The president has since deleted the post and claimed he thought it depicted him as a doctor.

On Monday’s CNN NewsNight, Hal Lambert, who is the founder and CEO of an investment firm that offers a MAGA exchange-traded fund, accused Leo, former President Barack Obama, and former Obama adviser and current CNN Chief Political Analyst David Axelrod of conspiring to hurt Trump and the GOP. Specifically, Lambert homed in on Axelrod’s recent visit with the pope at the Vatican, as well as comments from Obama, who said he wants to meet Leo. Like Obama and Axelrod, Leo – born Robert Prevost – hails from Chicago.

Lambert laid out his theory of the case:

This is 100% political, ok? This is all about trying to hurt President Trump’s Catholic vote during the midterms and Republicans in the midterms. If you look at what– play out the dots here… David Axelrod goes and visits Pope Leo last week. They’re talking about Obama going to visit Pope Leo. Pope Leo is from Chicago. All of a sudden, now, Pope Leo is out attacking Trump and the policies of the United States and Israel… You have three cardinals come out today, attacking the immigration policy. This is all about trying to get the Catholic vote against Trump.

Host Abby Phillip interrupted to say, “Hal, there are just a lot of flaws in this argument.”

“There’s no flaws,” Lambert insisted. “Axelrod is the chief strategist for Obama. The pope is saying he’s not political. Why is he meeting with the chief strategist for both Obama’s campaigns and in the White House?”

“Because he’s from Chicago,” CNN commentator Bakari Sellers responded.

“Pope Francis met with JD Vance,” Phillip noted. “Pope Francis was extremely critical of–”

JD Vance is the vice president of the United States,” Lambert replied.

Watch above via CNN.

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