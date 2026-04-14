‘What the F*ck?!’ Jon Stewart Fears He’s the Dying ‘Leper’ in Trump’s Jesus Meme

Jon Stewart awkwardly noticed that he bore an uncanny resemblance to the bedridden patient being “healed” by President Donald Trump in the president’s now-deleted post that appeared to depict him as Jesus Christ.

Kickstarting The Daily Show on Monday night, Stewart began by reacting to CBS News’ report about the image before, upon noticing the patient lying in bed, cropping closely in for a side-by-side.

For a prolonged minute, the host gyrated in confusion as he studied the man in the picture, remarking, “Oh my God! Wait, the guy in the bed… can I just–? Are you–?”

“Am I okay?” he asked to laughter from the audience.

Zooming back out again to look at the whole scene, he burst, “What the f*ck?! Wait, what? How did I–?”

“I mean, look, I know I don’t have the vigor and spunk of my MTV days, but I didn’t know we were here already. I didn’t realize my look had reached leper territory,” Stewart joked. “But thank God, in my time of need, I was surrounded by family.”

Pointing out the other characters in the picture, he went on, “There’s my darling wife, Amy Lynn, hands clasped in prayer. My brother, Sergeant Chisel Jaw. Oh, look in the back, there’s Papy Joe. He and I stormed the capital together, me and Papy Joe. And up at the top there, there’s the eagle that delivers my mail. And apparently the lead singer of GWAR is in the middle of there.”

“If you look at the– just the bottom there, it looks there’s just a guy’s hand. Not mine, just some other guy’s hand. Seems to be taking advantage of my infirmity to touch my penis,” he mocked. “I don’t know why… This is freaking me the out.”

Stewart told viewers that “not everyone in the Christian community took too kindly” to the post, noting that the reaction forced Trump to offer what he described as an “incredibly plausible cover story.”

He then rolled back a clip of Trump defending the post, saying, “It was me. I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor.”

Stewart responded sharply, “Do you even care about lying to us anymore? Is this over?”

He concluded, “Has this relationship gone stale? Your lies used to have a real spark. ‘They’re eating the cats and dogs! Venezuela stole the 2020 election!’ And now the best you’ve got is, ‘Eh, no, I wasn’t Jesus. I’m a doctor!’ You need to go back and find your happy place and fast.”

Watch above via The Daily Show.

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