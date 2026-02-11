Bondi Punts On Why Ghislaine Maxwell Was Transferred After Agreeing She Doesn’t Deserve ‘Special Treatment’

Attorney General Pam Bondi agreed during a Wednesday hearing that Ghislaine Maxwell does not deserve “special treatment,” but she couldn’t identify the reason behind Maxwell’s recent controversial prison transfer.

Sparks flew between Bondi and lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle when she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. Things became especially tense on the subject of the Department of Justice’s ongoing release of files related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC) focused her time on Wednesday on Maxwell, the longtime associate of Epstein who is now serving 20 years for sex trafficking.

Maxwell was transferred to a Texas minimum security prison following meetings with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer. She has now been requesting clemency in exchange for testimony about Epstein, who died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

Ross noted on Wednesday that Maxwell was transferred from Florida to a Texas prison referred to as “Club Fed,” where the congressman said, we’ve heard reports that she’s been afforded special privileges, puppy tie, private workouts, personal mail, secretarial services.”

“Attorney General Bondi, does a convicted sex offender like Ghislaine Maxwell deserve special treatment and privileges in prison, yes or no?” she asked Bondi.

Bondi claimed Maxwell was not transferred to a lower-security facility. She said she was unaware that Maxwell was being transferred while Ross demanded a yes or no answer.

“I want you to know that every time she does get these perks, and it’s been publicly reported, the folks she’s abused, the survivors who are sitting here, they see themselves as being denied justice. They feel re-traumatized. And I’m glad that we agree on that,” Ross said.

Bondi declared she hopes Maxwell dies behind bars.

“I said I do not agree she should receive special treatment,” the attorney general said. “She was transferred, I learned, after the fact, to the same level facility, and that is a question for the Bureau of Prisons. I was not involved in that at all. The same level of facility. I don’t know why.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

