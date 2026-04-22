Iran’s Revolutionary Guards attacked three cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the regime’s state television, despite a ceasefire in the area.

Two of the ships came under fire on Wednesday morning, with the Revolutionary Guard claiming that the vessels MSC Francesca and the Epaminondas were now in their custody, the Associated Press reported.

A third ship, the Euphoria, was also hit with gunfire and later “stranded” on Iran’s coast, according to the semiofficial Nour News, Fars, and Mehr agencies.

The ships’ owners could not be immediately be reached by the AP.

The purported attacks came amid a delicate ceasefire in the Middle East, but peace talks between U.S. and Iranian delegations have been delayed.

Vice President JD Vance was set to fly to Pakistan on Tuesday to begin another round of negotiations with Iran, but his flight was put on hold, with Iran claiming it had not yet agreed to talks.

Also on Tuesday, President Donald Trump insisted Iran wanted to open the strait to “save face.”

“Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!),” Trump posted on Truth Social late Tuesday night. “They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to ‘save face.’ People approached me four days ago, saying, ‘Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.’ But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!”

Hours later, Trump followed up, claiming that the regime was suffering financially.

“Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately- Starving for cash!” the president posted. “Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!”

Watch above via Fox News.

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