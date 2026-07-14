Pete Hegseth’s Critics Mock His New Crusade to ‘IDENTIFY AND PROSECUTE LEAKERS’: ‘Arrest Yourself Then?’

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ignited a firestorm of criticism this week when he released a new video clip to social media vowing to crack down on leakers at the Pentagon.

Hegseth’s critics called him out for his past national security lapses, particularly in the so-called SignalGate scandal, where he took part in a group chat about sensitive military matters with a journalist mistakenly added to the unsecure discussion.

“As you know, we live in a dynamic and dangerous threat environment where access to and accumulation of closely held information is key to understanding our world. The unauthorized disclosure of sensitive War Department information has the very real potential to cause exceptionally grave damage to our national security and the operational integrity of our armed forces,” Hegseth began in his highly stylized clip.

After further commenting on the risks leaks pose, Hegseth announced, “To combat the dangers that leaks pose, effective immediately, I have delegated tasking authority to the War Department’s Office of General Counsel, empowering OGC to request and receive all information, records, and support across the Department concerning media leak investigations. All Department components and personnel will prioritize these requests, and any taskings issued by OGC under this authority must receive a full and complete response within 48 hours of issuance.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called out Hegseth’s Signal use in a reply to the clip.

“I know of one leak that put our brave pilots at risk!” Tapper wrote before sharing the Pentagon Inspector General’s conclusions about Hegseth’s Signal use, which included putting his wife in a chat where top officials discussed bombing a foreign country.

Tapper added:

Pentagon IG: “Evaluation of the Secretary of Defense’s Reported Use of a Commercially Available Messaging Application” Finding: “The Secretary sent nonpublic DoD information identifying the quantity and strike times of manned U.S. aircraft over hostile territory over an unapproved, unsecure network approximately 2 to 4 hours before the execution of those strikes using a personal cell phone to conduct official business and send nonpublic DoD information through Signal risks potential compromise of sensitive DoD information, which could cause harm to DoD personnel and mission objectives.”

Finding: “The Secretary sent nonpublic DoD information

identifying the quantity and strike times of manned U.S. aircraft over hostile territory over an unapproved, unsecure network approximately 2 to 4 hours before the execution of those strikes…

2/ — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) July 13, 2026

Jeffery Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic and the journalist at the heart of SignalGate, replied with a watching emoji.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) added, “You mean like when you discussed war plans in your easily-hackable Signal group chat?”

You mean like when you discussed war plans in your easily-hackable Signal group chat? https://t.co/yThdejTxYM — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) July 13, 2026

Below are some more reactions from Hegseth’s many critics:

Thought it was all just fake news. https://t.co/181U38nqcG — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) July 13, 2026

Hegseth has evicted news orgs from Pentagon workspaces, imposed mandatory escorts on reporters, and required journalists to pledge they’ll seek official approval for stories (reporters refused and walked out). And still the leaks and damning stories continue. Hegseth has failed https://t.co/tRLJpaU13O — Paul Farhi (@farhip) July 13, 2026

This is a signal moment for effort to crack down on leaks from DoD https://t.co/hPzS6Q92pY — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) July 14, 2026

Has anyone checked Pete Hegseth's Signal app lately? https://t.co/KsEIV4cPYj — Grant Stern  (@grantstern) July 13, 2026

So are you going to arrest yourself then? https://t.co/7WuxWeh0ME — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) July 13, 2026

Complete clown show. Two camera shoots with makeup and dramatic lighting in his “office” instead of actually running the DOD. https://t.co/e1quyDgH93 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 13, 2026

The irony singularity goes supercritical https://t.co/dBH3faJHDG — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 13, 2026

as a reminder this is the same makeup wearing yahoo that texted top secret Houthi attack plans to a civilian reporter in a group chat that also included his WIFE and BROTHER. If you wanna find the incompetent leaker – look in the mirror @SecWar . https://t.co/7o7CsZC4QV — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) July 13, 2026

__

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!