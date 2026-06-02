Rachel Maddow Roasts ‘Humiliated’ Trump Over Series of ‘Botched Celebrations’ Like Freedom 250 Concert

MS NOW host Rachel Maddow roasted President Donald Trump over a series of what she called “botched” celebrations like the “Freedom 250” debacle that she insists has left him “humiliated.”

On Friday, “Freedom 250” organizers proudly announced a lineup for the show that included Vanilla Ice, Young MC, C+C Music Factory, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Morris Day & The Time, Flo Rida, Bret Michaels, and Martina McBride.

But as backlash erupted, groups began dropping out, led by Morris Day. Vanilla Ice is now the most prominent of the remaining potential acts. Trump has alternately proposed himself as the Elvis Presley-esque savior of the event and demanded its cancellation.

On Monday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Rachel Maddow Show, the host took several minutes to mock Trump over the concert, as well as things like the “One Nation One Race” IndyCar event and his military parade:

RACHEL MADDOW: But now, it’s June, June of 2026, which means celebrations are supposed to start this month for the country’s 250th birthday. And I know you’ve heard all about Trump kind of botching the celebrations that are planned for the 250th in Washington, right? Putting a cage match on the lawn of the White House, sponsored by what? Multiple state gambling authorities widely considered to be an illegal gambling operation? Okay.

But nevertheless, they made a big donation to one of Trump’s super PACs. So he’s regularly promoting this illegal gambling operation all the time. And their cage match is going to be on the White House lawn.

Trump decided to put a car race on the streets of D.C. for which someone had the brilliant idea to market this official T-shirt, which says “one nation, one race”. The T-shirt only comes in white. Seriously, they had to take that down off the website after not being quite able to explain that one, “one race”.

Trump now has called for the cancellation of a concert that he had tried to plan in Washington for the 250th after again, a melange of celebrities and former celebrities they thought they had persuaded to come perform. I think basically started hearing from their fans about whether or not it’s a good idea to perform for a Donald Trump event this year, all those celebrities and former celebrities started to drop out. Trump was humiliated by that for obvious reasons. And so now he’s called for the whole event to be canceled. And he has announced that he himself should be the headliner instead. So, okay, that’ll be great.

And, you know, this is kind of how it goes with Trump, his first inauguration in Washington. This was the musical entertainment. Remember, it was poorly organized, poorly attended, and sort of sadly underwhelming when it came to star power. The vibe was like cut rate wedding DJ and desultory junior varsity marching band.

I mean, even for Trump, I think it was therefore kind of a relief when his second inauguration came around and had to be moved indoors for poor weather. At least they wouldn’t need the piano guys again or whatever.

Then there was the North Korea style military parade. He tried to throw himself for his birthday. That turned out to be sad and small, and also radically under-attended that day. It was dwarfed by the “No Kings” protest that took place against him all over the country.

All right, this is how things go for him. I mean, remember the pro-Trump Super Bowl halftime show that everybody was supposed to watch instead of the real one with Bad Bunny? But in the Trump one, Kid Rock kind of just lost the thread trying to lip sync and gave up halfway through. And Trump is just not good at this stuff.

So I know you’ve heard about Trump botching the 250th in Washington, but you know, the birthplace of the Constitution, the place where the presidents lived even before there was a White House, the real birthplace of the country, the place where we signed the Declaration of Independence is Philly. And right now, it’s June of 2026. And in Philly, what’s there? This half there, half not there, half taken down mast thanks to Donald Trump.