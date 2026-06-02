Bill O’Reilly Shreds ‘CRANK’ LinkedIn Founder for Funding E. Jean Carroll Case Against Trump: ‘This Guy is the Worst!’

Bill O’Reilly slammed LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman for funding E. Jean Carroll’s sexual assault civil lawsuit against President Donald Trump, branding him a “crank” who poured millions of dollars into a bogus case.

O’Reilly went off on Hoffman during a segment on his YouTube show on Monday. The former Fox News star played a clip of Hoffman — who is a big-time Democratic Party donor — talking about how he bankrolled Carroll’s lawsuit in 2023.

“My team looked at it and thought that her voice should be heard,” Hoffman said at the time.

O’Reilly scoffed at that explanation.

“Okay, sure. How many other voices have you funded to the tune of $7 million, you crank,” O’Reilly said. “This guy is the worst — he’s not the worst, but he’s in the top five.”

O’Reilly said his opinion was that Hoffman’s dough funded Carroll’s “false accusations” against Trump.

💥NEW: Bill O’Reilly *RIPS INTO* Reid Hoffman for funding E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against TRUMP💥 “How many other voices have you funded to the tune of $7 million, you CRANK!? This guy is the WORST! He’s not the worst — but he’s in the top five.” pic.twitter.com/wuUDqgsOKd — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 2, 2026

He then mocked Carroll’s attorneys for saying her memory has been recently “refreshed” and that she now acknowledges Hoffman helped fund her lawsuit, after she said in a 2022 deposition no one else was paying for it. That claim is now being investigated by the Justice Department, with the probe focused on whether Carroll committed perjury.

Carroll accused the president of raping her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s, a claim Trump has repeatedly denied. She was awarded roughly $90 million between both her civil sexual abuse and defamation cases against Trump.

O’Reilly said he was not going to relitigate the case, but he said he believed Carroll’s claims are “absurd” and “insane.”

“I mean, I know Trump,” O’Reilly said. “And I know the world that E. Jean Carroll inhabits, and I know exactly what happened there.”

Watch above.

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