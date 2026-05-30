President Donald Trump found critics on the left and right after revealing on Saturday that he’s considering scratching a planned “Freedom 250” concert in favor of him simply giving a speech.

In a Truth Social post, Trump lashed out at musicians he said were getting “the yips” over performing at an upcoming concert, part of a series of events celebrating the country’s birthday. After a big lineup was announced for a concert, part of what is being sold as The Great American State Fair, most of the artists backed out, including Bret Michaels and Martina McBride. Some cited divisiveness around the event as the reason for backing out.

Trump suggested he scrap all the “third rate” musicians and just hold a rally instead, claiming he pulls in bigger crowds than Elvis Presley in his “prime.”

The president wrote:

I understand Artists are getting “the yips” having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,” and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!

Some of Trump’s usual critics accused him of turning the event into an ego trip while some conservatives even questioned the idea.

Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh called the idea “lame and boring.”

“Might be an unpopular opinion on here but replacing a concert with a speech is lame and boring. Just go out and get real musicians to play. Don’t cancel the concert just because a bunch of washed up old has-beens canceled. There are hundreds of artists out there who might not be famous but would absolutely leap at the chance to play on a stage like this,” he wrote.

Might be an unpopular opinion on here but replacing a concert with a speech is lame and boring. Just go out and get real musicians to play. Don’t cancel the concert just because a bunch of washed up old has-beens canceled. There are hundreds of artists out there who might not be… https://t.co/lYo2jUWOLy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 30, 2026

In another X post, Walsh said he was “pissed” at how “America 250” celebrations have been “bungled.”

I’m actually pretty pissed at how badly they’ve bungled America 250. First they tried to invite Milli Vanilli and a bunch of other absurdly washed up geriatric one hit wonders. Then when that didn’t work they decided to convert the event into a Trump rally where Trump will talk… https://t.co/lYo2jUWOLy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 30, 2026

.@POTUS shouldn’t make the concert into a rally. He should channel his Show Biz days and let new artists compete with patriotic songs. Crown a Fan Favorite at the end! https://t.co/BxFGMaGcX6 — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) May 30, 2026

CNN’s Jake Tapper had to do a double take to make sure the post was real.

Didn’t think this was a real post at first. Either way, the artists pulling out say this isn’t about the “yips,” they say it’s about the perception that the festivity is partisan in nature. Not sure this post will dispel that concern. https://t.co/ZRVpKbmrZi https://t.co/gPxS5LcOPM — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) May 30, 2026

You all knew this was coming…lol https://t.co/y1bUMmLAld — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 30, 2026

Instead of turning it into a speech, why not invite smaller artists/bands who would be happy to celebrate America's 250th? There's no need for traditional celebrity if they're going to use the event to virtue signal about how much they hate the country or us Americans https://t.co/OZvl5bX3ZH — Kirsche 🥥 🧁 (@KirscheVerstahl) May 30, 2026

I’m just…. How can someone who became president, the highest achievement in the world, still be such a hollow self-loathing husk of a man? I’d be incredibly sad if he wasnt destroying the country pic.twitter.com/y2E7nWPZIy — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) May 30, 2026

Would like an apology from everyone who scolded me the other day for calling the Freedom 250 festival Trump’s “Celebrate Me” festival. “It’s not about him!!” 😵‍💫 Yes it is. It’s always about him. And I wouldn’t put it past this admin to have announced a crummy line up just so… https://t.co/O9lffUTSVa — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 30, 2026

we all knew this was what was going to happen lol but imagine being the downgrade when you couldn’t get Milli Vanilli https://t.co/qFYdq3Py0G — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 30, 2026

America 250 is not about Trump. This is so egotistical. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/2SGfSXtHh8 — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) May 30, 2026

Trump is a sad old man. pic.twitter.com/A3CJzIDvdV — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) May 30, 2026

Trump promised a “wild” event in place of the “Freedom 250″ concert.”

“I don’t want so-called “Artists” that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy,” he wrote. “I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN. So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!