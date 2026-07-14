‘Really, Really Big News!’ Trump Previews His Thursday Rigged Election Announcement

President Donald Trump previewed his planned address to the nation, promising the Thursday night speech would be “really big news.”

Speaking from the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi beside him, a reporter asked about a report the speech would concerned “election machines and election integrity.”

Trump appeared to confirm the topic:

It will concern that subject and a couple of other things. I’d rather save it, but it’s really big news. It’s really, really big news. Our country has to shape up. But that’s what we’re going to be talking about Thursday, it doesn’t get bigger. Without a free and fair elections you don’t have a country. We’ll be discussing other things to, but it’s going to be a very big announcement.

The statement came days after Trump announced the speech, and MS NOW reported the subject would concern new information about the president’s much-repeated assertion the 2020 elections were “rigged.”

The Washington Reporter claimed Trump’s speech would include the claim that Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff (D) and Raphael Warnock’s (D) razor-thin election victories were “illegitimate,” prompting both elected officials to respond.

Both Ossoff and Warnock won in contests that went to run-offs, and their elections helped Democrats take control of the Senate.

Ossoff slammed the idea that Trump would attack him.

“Donald Trump’s spiral continues. The failed president, pocketing billions as he drives up prices, is afraid to lose the midterms,” Ossoff wrote.

“So he will reheat debunked election conspiracy theories and tell bizarre new lies to deny his 2020 defeat and attack voting rights. This is a disaster for Trump puppet Mike Collins,” he added, speaking of his Republican challenger.

“Already mired in scandal, Mike will now have to double down on conspiracy theories toxic in the General Election,” Ossoff continued.

“From the start, Trump’s obsession with Georgia elections revealed his fury that Black voters were instrumental to his defeat. I’m asking concerned citizens nationwide to join me and support our voter protection efforts in Georgia.”

Warnock also spoke out.

“Donald Trump is at war with our democracy and Georgia is ground zero,” he wrote on X. “But this is John Lewis’ Georgia. We are not intimidated. We are not moved. Mr. President, instead of attacking our democracy, why don’t you do something about the high cost of gas, housing, and health care?

Warnock added: “Donald Trump is trying to cast doubt on 2020 to justify interfering in 202,” he added. “We see what he is doing and it will not work. Stay vigilant.”

Watch above via Fox.

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