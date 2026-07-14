President Donald Trump dismissed an FBI investigation into the death of Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday, saying that he wished the lawmaker “took better care of himself,” and that the bureau is “wasting their time”.

Trump, speaking from the White House with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, was asked about a slew of topics from the war in Iran to his Thursday night address to the nation.

At one point, a reporter asked, “Are you aware of why the FBI is looking into Senator Graham’s death? Have you gotten any updates on why they were at his home?”

The question was in reference to FBI Director Kash Patel’s pledge to make “every necessary resource available.”

Trump said he was unsure why the feds were investigating, because it was clear Graham “had a problem” in his genetics, and he wished the senator “took better care of himself” while he was alive.

“His father had a very similar problem, as you know. It’s very unique,” Trump said. “At first, I heard it was clogged arteries. Because he did have clogged arteries. He had a problem with that. I wish he took better care of himself. I say, you can solve that problem.

Trump also claimed that Graham also had a key symptom: back issues.

“You can detect it by if you have a very bad back — that’s a sign,” Trump said. “That’s a bad sign. So if anybody has a bad back, it’s a pretty rough thing to think about, but that’s one of the primary signs. And he would tell me he had a bad back.”

The president added that he’s aware of conspiracy theories surrounding Graham’s death, but in this case it appears no criminality is involved, concluding, “I think the FBI is wasting their time if they’re doing that.”

Read Trump’s full response below:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I don’t know why, because I think he had a problem. His father had a very similar problem, as you know. It’s very unique. At first, I heard it was clogged arteries. Because he did have clogged arteries. He had a problem with that. I wish he took better care of himself. I say, you can solve that problem. But what happened is actually something that’s very hard to detect. It was not related to any blockage. It was a totally different thing. And supposedly, and I watched all the medical reports, I’ve had the doctors from the white house come in and explain what happened. This is something that is almost undetectable, and if it happens there’s not much you can do about it. Sounds unfortunate, but there’s not much you can do about it. If you look at his father, died of the same thing at about the same age. So they say it’s almost undetectable. You can detect it by if you have a very bad back — that’s a sign. That’s a bad sign. So if anybody has a bad back, it’s a pretty rough thing to think about, but that’s one of the primary signs. And he would tell me he had a bad back, and little did anyone realize it was [inaudible]. And when that bursts, which it did, it burst, there’s not much. I don’t see a lot of evil there. I know there’s all sorts of conspiracy theories going along, and I don’t think the FBI- I think the FBI is wasting their time if they’re doing that.

Watch above via Fox News.

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