Riley Gaines Urges Trump to Sue Her Boss, Rupert Murdoch, ‘Into Oblivion’ Over Epstein Story

Conservative commentator Riley Gaines called on President Donald Trump to sue her own boss, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, “into oblivion” on Thursday night after one of Murdoch’s properties, The Wall Street Journal, published a story about how Trump had written Jeffrey Epstein a bawdy personal letter to celebrate Epstein’s 50th birthday.

Trump has strenuously denied that he wrote the letter — which reportedly included a drawing of a naked woman — and threatened to sue Murdoch, the Journal, and its parent company, NewsCorp.

In a Truth Social post fired off on Thursday, Trump wrote that “The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued.”

“The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE, but Emma Tucker didn’t want to hear that. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist,” he continued. “President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal. It has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’ and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant.”

Gaines, a host for OutKick — which is owned by Fox Corporation, another Murdoch property that he founded and serves as chairman emeritus for — apparently condoned this course of action.

In a post on X, she shared Trump’s Truth Social missive and added the caption: “Sue them into oblivion.”

Sue them into oblivion pic.twitter.com/7a9pTrBMbu — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 18, 2025

Despite her anger at the Journal, Gaines has expressed her frustration with Trump’s handling of the Epstein case. After Trump lambasted the “stupid Republicans” continuing to harp on it after his Department of Justice seemingly ended its investigation, Gaines bristled on X.

“Was it stupid & foolish when he campaigned on releasing the files? Are Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, and Alina Habba all foolish & stupid for peddling this for the past 6 months?” she asked. “Why on earth is he doing this?”