Rudy Giuliani Says He Was ‘Sick To My Stomach’ To See His Mayoral Replacement In The Oval Office

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) expressed his “strong feelings” about seeing “communist” Zohran Mamdani, the incoming NYC mayor, standing alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Trump seemed smitten with Mamdani during a news conference Friday, where he shrugged off the Democratic socialist calling him a “fascist,” and later posted to Truth Social that it was a “Great Honor” to meet with the new mayor.

“It was unexpected, I’ll say,” Giuliani told Newsmax about the friendly visit. “I expected it to be cordial; they always are with the president. And the president conducts himself that way, unless someone gets stupid, which people should realize — this is this is the way the man acts all his life.”

Giuliani continued, “I don’t know, I have, I guess, stronger feelings. It is the position that I held and gave eight years of my life to, and to see it go to a child, irresponsible, ne’er-do-well communist is frightening.”

Giuliani was mayor of New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and was widely praised for his response to the terror attack that decimated the Twin Towers and killed nearly 3,000 people. Giuliani served as Trump’s personal lawyer during the president’s first term, and was most recently disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C. for pushing the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

The former mayor accused Mamdani of having a “very, very strong embrace” of “extremist fundamentalist Islam.”

“I can have my views on the percentage that this is going to work out,” Giuliani said of Trump.

He continued:

Do I think it was a smart way to start? Sure, it was a smart way to start. And now any, deterioration in the relationship will be by the communist and islamic extremist sympathizer, not by the president. Of course, I want to see New York City do well. I want to see myself wrong about him. I’d like to see him change. I mean, my goodness, Saint Augustine converted, he could convert, right? But all of that doesn’t belie the fact that it makes me sick to my stomach to see that man in the oval office.

Giuliani added, “It might not be a bad idea to get a Catholic priest to come in and bless the place now.”

Watch above via Newsmax.