Epstein Survivor Says Trump AG Bondi Looks ‘Very Scared’ After Bill Passed: ‘Ghost Of Jeffrey Epstein Still Haunting Them’

Jeffrey Epstein survivor Jess Michaels said Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi had “a very scared look on her face” as she was grilled about the near-unanimous passage of the law requiring the release of the Epstein Files.

Bondi was grilled at a press conference hours after both the House of Representatives and the Senate approved a bill to release the Epstein Files in a near-unanimous vote, and hours before President Donald Trump signed it into law. Her response to a question about opening new investigations went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Michaels was a guest on Friday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, during which host Jim Acosta asked her about that press conference, and what she made of the interest in new investigations after Bondi released that case closed memo in the spring:

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, no, and I saw I saw Chris Murphy, the senator from Connecticut the other day. He was asked, well, you know, what if democratic names come up in all this? He said, so what?

JESS MICHAELS: Exactly.

JIM ACOSTA: And that’s how I, I mean, that’s how a lot of people feel, that’s how I feel. So what? I mean this just needs to be, the truth needs to come out.

JESS MICHAELS: Five administrations, Jim, five administrations! We cannot–, and now regardless of whether he’s in the file, like let’s play devil’s–, he’s not in the files.

This is his administration. He has a responsibility now to deal with this issue regardless, and if he doesn’t, the American people are gonna have something to say about it.

JIM ACOSTA: Well, and the wait continues. I mean, this was passed, it was signed. They could come out today and say, here it is, voila.

JESS MICHAELS: Here you go.

JIM ACOSTA: We saw Pam Bondi the other day saying, the attorney general saying, well, we’re going to follow the law and there’s some investigations going on.

I’m wondering how you interpreted those words. Did they feel a bit coded?

JESS MICHAELS: So I just saw the full interview, like her full press conference today in another interview. And I was–.

It wasn’t the words she said, it was the demeanor. She was not combative like she was during her Oversight Committee testimony. She was not boastful like she was in February when she came out with all the binders.

She had a very scared look on her face and demeanor. So it was her countenance– and all of them, their countenances that I thought was very different.

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, like they’d seen a ghost or something.

JESS MICHAELS: Yes! Yes. The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein is still haunting them.

JIM ACOSTA: And the only way to get this out of our system is to release the files and just do it.

JESS MICHAELS: Yeah. And can I say, Jim, sexual assault survivors hear victim-blaming all the time. Great. Release the files.

Somebody’s not in the files, he’s not–? Great. Release the file.

There was no other trafficking except to Jeffrey Epstein? Great, release the files.