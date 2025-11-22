President Donald Trump sounded conciliatory when he was asked about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hours after she savaged him in a lengthy statement announcing her shock resignation.

MTG shocked the political world when she announced on Friday that she will resign from Congress effective Jan. 5, 2026. The congresswoman released a lengthy statement via video on X/Twitter in which she, among other things, likened him to a domestic abuser in a video that lasted over ten minutes.

Trump first reacted to the news by phone on Friday night, telling ABC News White House correspondent Rachel Scott that “I think it’s great news for the country. It’s great.”

The president expanded on the thought early Saturday morning with a Truth Social message posted at 6:45 AM that featured several insults, including a disparaging nickname:

Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it “quits.” Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her. For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country! President DJT

But Trump was considerably more kind as he spoke to reporters on his way to board Marine One Saturday afternoon to tour The Courses at Andrews.

REPORTER: Mr. President, are you willing to forgive Congresswoman Taylor Greene? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Forgive for what? No, we just, I just disagreed with her philosophy. She started backing perhaps the worst Republican congressman in our history, you know, stupid person named Massie. And, uh… I said go your own way. And once I left her she resigned because he wouldn’t have– She would never have survived a primary. But I think she’s a nice person. Okay. Thank you.

Watch above via LiveNow from Fox.