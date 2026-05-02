A senior Iranian official is warning that there could be “renewed conflict” between Iran and the United States as President Donald Trump announced this week that there is still no deal in place.

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a high level officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said on Saturday that “a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely,” in comments first published by Iran’s Fars news agency.

“Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements,” the official said.

Trump told reporters on Friday outside the White House that he is not “satisfied” with the latest agreement presented by Iran. He also called the country’s government “confused” and fractured in terms of leadership.

“So they want to make a deal, but I don’t — I’m not satisfied with it, so we’ll see what happens. Iran wants to make the deal because they have no military left, essentially. And they want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied,” the president said.

He added:

We have great respect for Pakistan and Islamabad and tremendous respect for the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal. And they’re working with us. They continue to work with us, but the trip is a very long one, and we’re doing everything in terms of negotiating right now in terms of the negotiation telephonically. They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there. There’s tremendous discord, there’s tremendous — they’re having a tremendous problem getting along with each other in Iran. The leadership is very disjointed. It’s got two to three groups, maybe four, and it’s a very disjointed leadership. And with that being said, they all want to make a deal, but they’re all messed up.

Trump suggested that the United States is maybe “better off not making a deal at all.”

The president also claimed this week to Congress that the Iran war is terminated as he faces a deadline set in the War Powers Resolution for him to authorize the conflict through Congress or withdraw deployments.

Trump has dismissed seeking congressional approval as “unconstitutional.”

“So many presidents, as you know, have gone and exceeded it. It’s never been used. It’s never been adhered to. And every other president considered it totally unconstitutional, and we agree with that,” he said.

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