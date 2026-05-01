President Donald Trump notified Congress on Friday that the conflict between the United States and Iran has been terminated, just as the 60–day War Powers Act deadline for congressional approval lapses later in the day.

“On April 7, 2026, I ordered a two-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States forces and Iran since April 7, 2026,” Trump wrote to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) in a Friday letter.

Trump was asked about seeking Congressional approval earlier in the day at the White House and replied, “So many presidents, as you know, have gone and exceeded it. It’s never been used. It’s never been adhered to. And every other president considered it totally unconstitutional, and we agree with that.”

Republican Sen. Todd Young (R-ID) took a different view in remarks to reporters, saying that should the war begin again, he expects Trump to come to Congress first. Young said that “given the administration’s stated position that the Iran conflict has ceased, there should be no hostilities moving forward. I expect the administration to work with Congress on the need for an AUMF should conflict resume.”

“We must ensure that the people, through their elected representatives, weigh in on whether to send our military into combat. This should not be controversial,” he added.

Iran put forward a new proposal on Friday to end the war as negotiations continue with Pakistan facilitating talks. Trump said he was not “satisfied” with the proposal, but emphasized that Iran “wants a deal.”

Trump letter made clear he stands ready to resume hostilities with Iran at any time and argued that any future fighting does not fall under the War Powers Act’s limitations.

“The Department of War continues to update its force posture in the AOR (area of responsibility in select countries, as necessary and appropriate, to address Iranian and Iranian proxy forces’ threats and to protect the United States and its allies and partners,” he wrote in the letter, adding, “These changes are more fully outlined in the classified attachment to this letter.”

NEW: President Trump sent Speaker Johnson and Sen. Grassley letters today arguing that hostilities with Iran "have terminated," as the conflict hits the 60-day mark. The letters come amid mounting bipartisan pressure on Capitol Hill for the administration to come to Congress for… pic.twitter.com/kpHxsSMh1B — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) May 1, 2026

Read the full letter above.

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